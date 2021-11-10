Embraer Launches Ambitious Plans for ‘Energia’ Line

Brazilian airframer Embraer has announced “concepts” for its Energia line, described as a family of nine- to 50-seat aircraft using an array of propulsion technologies, including hybrid, hydrogen, dual-fuel gas turbine, and electric systems. The first of these aircraft are projected to begin customer deliveries sometime between 2030 and 2040. For now, Embraer is suggesting the longest-legged member of the Energia family could have a range of 500 nautical miles.

Full program launches are expected within five to 10 years, according to Embraer Commercial Aviation president Arjan Meijer. He added that a “consultation process” with prospective aircraft operators has already begun.

The hybrid-electric Energia Hybrid (E9-HE) design includes nine passenger seats and is to be powered by a piston engine and two electric motors used for takeoff and climb. With a range of “up to 500 nautical miles,” the E9-HE, when using sustainable aviation fuels, should generate a carbon footprint as little as 10 percent that of “current aircraft,” said Embraer.

The 200-nm, nine-passenger all-electric E9-FE concept has rear-mounted contra-rotating propellers. Entry into service is projected as 2035. Also pegged for 2035 service entry, the 19-seat, 200-nm E19-H2FC would use hydrogen fuel cells driving two aft-mounted electric motors. Rounding out the lineup with service entry projected out to 2040, the E50-H2GT could use either hydrogen-powered gas turbines; or engines using SAF or Jet-A. It could carry 35 to 50 passengers between 350 and 500 nautical miles.