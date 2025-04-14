Ex-SEAL Tech Was Pilot In New York Crash

A 36-year-old former Navy SEAL technician has been identified as the pilot of a New York Helicopters Bell LongRanger that crashed in the Hudson River off Jersey City last Thursday. Seankese Johnson worked in security after leaving the SEALs until he could save enough money to fulfill his dream of flying for a living. “There were a lot of obstacles in front of him, but he climbed that mountain," Remi Adeleke, a former SEAL who became friends with Johnson in the service, told NewsNation. "Not only did he climb that mountain, he died having achieved that goal. He died doing what he loved.” Also killed were Siemens executive Augustin Escobar, his wife Mercè Camprubí Montal and their three children ages four to ten. The flight was part of a birthday celebration for one of the kids.