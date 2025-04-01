FAA Allows Some Aircraft Owners To Hide Registration Details

As of Monday, private aircraft owners were able to apply to shield their names and addresses from public view on FAA databases. The agency enacted a new rule allowing the owners to electronically request withholding the information for security reasons. The creation of the rule was mandated by the latest FAA Reauthorization. The agency is also looking for comments on the impacts of the change. The FAA will publish a request for comment in the Federal Register to seek input on this measure, including whether removing the information would affect the ability of stakeholders to perform necessary functions, such as maintenance, safety checks, and regulatory compliance. "The FAA is also evaluating whether to default to withholding the personally identifiable information of private aircraft owners and operators from the public aircraft registry and providing a means for owners and operators to download their data when needed," the agency said. Meanwhile, aviation groups are applauding the move.