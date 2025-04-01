NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

FAA Allows Some Aircraft Owners To Hide Registration Details

Operators have to apply for the consideration and the FAA is taking comments on the move.

As of Monday, private aircraft owners were able to apply to shield their names and addresses from public view on FAA databases. The agency enacted a new rule allowing the owners to electronically request withholding the information for security reasons. The creation of the rule was mandated by the latest FAA Reauthorization. The agency is also looking for comments on the impacts of the change. The FAA will publish a request for comment in the Federal Register to seek input on this measure, including whether removing the information would affect the ability of stakeholders to perform necessary functions, such as maintenance, safety checks, and regulatory compliance. "The FAA is also evaluating whether to default to withholding the personally identifiable information of private aircraft owners and operators from the public aircraft registry and providing a means for owners and operators to download their data when needed," the agency said.  Meanwhile, aviation groups are applauding the move.

NBAA said the surge in "flight stalking" (primarily with the ADS-B mandate) has prompted serious security concerns by private aviation operators. “Security is a huge issue for companies large and small, all across the country, which is one of the reasons Congress passed bipartisan legislation requiring the FAA to strengthen the protections for aircraft ownership information and flight-data,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We are pleased with the steps the FAA has taken to protect entrepreneurs and businesses.” AOPA President Darren Pleasance echoed those sentiments. “This program is long overdue and a significant win for pilot privacy,” he said.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
