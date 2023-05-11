FAA Issues 2023 AirVenture Procedures ‘Notice’

The FAA has published the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 Notice (formerly known as the AirVenture NOTAM) and is urging anyone flying to the big show to study it carefully. Changes for this year (other than the name change, which is an FAA internal thing) include: a change in the AirVenture ultralight pattern at Wittman Regional Airport; guidance regarding Oshkosh aircraft parking areas, including North 40/South 40 designation; elimination of the Fond du Lac diversion procedure and the start time of the daily air shows has been changed from 2:30 to 2:15 p.m. CDT.

The major change from last year involving the establishment of ATC-assignable transition points to help ease congestion at peak times is back and their activation will be on the arrival ATIS. AirVenture will host a webinar on the procedures June 14 at 7 p.m. local time and learning the details is vital but EAA is also recommending brushing up on your flying skills. “We also urge all pilots to log appropriate cross-country time prior to their trip to Oshkosh so they have the proficiency and confidence to fly safely,” said Sean Elliott, EAA’s vice president of advocacy and safety.