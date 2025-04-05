NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

FAA Orders Radio Fix On 787s

Comms radio could switch frequencies without pilot input.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

dschwen/Wikimedia/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

The FAA has ordered a $127.50 software upgrade for 157 Boeing 787s in the U.S. fleet to fix a potentially problematic glitch with their radios. Apparently, the radios will randomly toggle between active and standby frequencies without pilot input. "The uncommanded frequency changes could result in missed communications between the flight crew and Air Traffic Control," the agency said in an AD issued more than a month ago.

The fix seems simple enough. It's a software upload to the airplanes' tuning control panel followed by a configuration check. It will take about 90 minutes to do and Boeing is providing the software for free. Comments can be made until April 14. Boeing issued a service bulletin on Feb. 25 and it's likely that most operators have already complied.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Flight Rules Change For Pregnant Military Pilots
Aviation NewsFlight Rules Change For Pregnant Military PilotsRuss Niles
Historic triple-tail ‘Connie’ to Return to AirVenture
Aviation NewsHistoric triple-tail ‘Connie’ to Return to AirVentureMark Phelps
Kit Manufacturer Murphy Aircraft Carries On With Four Models
Aviation NewsKit Manufacturer Murphy Aircraft Carries On With Four ModelsMark Phelps
Tariffs Upend Aerospace Free Trade
Aviation NewsTariffs Upend Aerospace Free TradeRuss Niles
Rare Warbird Is a Mix of National Cultures
Air Shows & EventsRare Warbird Is a Mix of National CulturesMark Phelps
Podcast: Jamail Larkins, Ambassador of Aviation & Space Education
Aviation NewsPodcast: Jamail Larkins, Ambassador of Aviation & Space EducationMark Phelps