Flying Boat Order Book Hits 100

A Maine start-up has hit 100 orders for a clean sheet amphibious forward-looking design that borrows a name and heritage from aviation's Golden Age. Mallard Enterprises has sold 30 of its ME-1A twin turboprops to a South African start up regional airline JOLY. The capacious flying boat will carry 19 passengers 350 nautical miles at 250 knots in the regional airline configuration. There is also a 10-passenger executive layout with a range of 980 nm.

“The ME-1A amphibious aircraft’s new generation 21st century design is an ideal addition to the African market. It will provide a safe, reliable, economical, and environmentally sustainable travel experience to connect our customers across areas that were previously inaccessible,” said Shawn J. van der Merwe, the JOLY Group Executive Chairman and CEO. The company notes that about 90 percent of the world's population lives within the ME-1A's regional range of water bodies the plane can use.