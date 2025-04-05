NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Historic triple-tail ‘Connie’ to Return to AirVenture

Aircraft served during the Berlin Airlift, and later as Gen. McArthur’s personal transport

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: EAA

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has confirmed the Air Legends Foundation of San Antonio, Texas will bring its Lockheed C-121A Constellation to AirVenture this year, reprising a 2023 visit. The 72nd running of the AirVenture event will take place at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconisin, July 21-27. The “Connie,” wearing military livery, will be on display at Boeing Plaza.

Nicknamed Bataan, the triple-tail, four-engine transport entered service with the U.S. Air Force in January 1949 as part of the Military Air Transport Service (MATS). The aircraft flew supplies during the legendary Berlin Airlift, when U.S. aircraft countered the Soviet surface blockade that threatened to starve out Western allies’ presence in the German capital city. After this service, Bataan was repurposed for VIP transport. And served during the Korean war as the personal transport for Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who gave it its nickname.

Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said, “The rarity of flying Lockheed Constellations, along with its unforgettable triple-tail design, makes this aircraft a favorite whenever it appears at Oshkosh. We appreciate the work of the Air Legends Foundation to bring this ‘Connie’ back to flying status and bring it to EAA AirVenture.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
