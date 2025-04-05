Historic triple-tail ‘Connie’ to Return to AirVenture

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has confirmed the Air Legends Foundation of San Antonio, Texas will bring its Lockheed C-121A Constellation to AirVenture this year, reprising a 2023 visit. The 72nd running of the AirVenture event will take place at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconisin, July 21-27. The “Connie,” wearing military livery, will be on display at Boeing Plaza.

Nicknamed Bataan, the triple-tail, four-engine transport entered service with the U.S. Air Force in January 1949 as part of the Military Air Transport Service (MATS). The aircraft flew supplies during the legendary Berlin Airlift, when U.S. aircraft countered the Soviet surface blockade that threatened to starve out Western allies’ presence in the German capital city. After this service, Bataan was repurposed for VIP transport. And served during the Korean war as the personal transport for Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who gave it its nickname.