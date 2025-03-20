Montana Bill Limits Use Of ADS-B Data For Landing Fees

The Montana House of Representatives passed a bill limiting the use of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data to assess landing fees on certain aircraft.

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Shane Klakken (R-Grass Range), would block the use of ADS-B data for charging landing fees on aircraft weighing under 9,000lbs, according to a March 20 press release from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

The bill’s passage in Montana follows a recent push from AOPA, which urged the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to halt the use of ADS-B data for purposes beyond its original intent—improving air traffic safety and efficiency. According to the association, ADS-B data is being used for “frivolous lawsuits, questionable enforcement actions, and the collection of airport landing fees."