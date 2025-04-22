Major NOTAM Upgrade Expected This Year
Streamlined bid process promises greater efficiency
The FAA announced yesterday it is “accelerating the modernization” of its Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) service. The new service is set to go into operation this year. According to the agency, it used “a streamlined, innovative vendor challenge to cut through red tape to get this critical work done as fast as possible.”
CGI Federal won the FAA bid to work up and put into service a modernized NOTAM system. The current schedule calls for delivery to the FAA by July this year with full implementation to follow in September.
January 2023 saw a major outage to the system that spotlighted vulnerabilities in the available infrastructure. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said, “The Notice to Airmen system is deeply outdated and showing serious cracks. Over the last few years, we’ve seen multiple system outages ground regional air travel, create extensive delays, and otherwise ruin the flying experience for the American people. It’s time our technology enters the 21st century.”