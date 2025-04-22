Major NOTAM Upgrade Expected This Year

The FAA announced yesterday it is “accelerating the modernization” of its Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) service. The new service is set to go into operation this year. According to the agency, it used “a streamlined, innovative vendor challenge to cut through red tape to get this critical work done as fast as possible.”

CGI Federal won the FAA bid to work up and put into service a modernized NOTAM system. The current schedule calls for delivery to the FAA by July this year with full implementation to follow in September.