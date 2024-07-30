Parachute-Equipped Drones Can Fly Over Crowds

The FAA has approved the use of a parachute-equipped drone for use over gatherings of people without waivers. It’s the first such approval for drones and the key is the parachute, which was developed by Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions. In this case the chute is on a DJI M3D or M3TD and can fly over people without restriction. The company is now working on expanding the list of drones that can gain that flexibility with the parachute.

The most important part of the approval is that it allows flying over people who haven’t given their consent to having a drone fly over them. Previously, flying drones over people required them to be in closed or restricted access areas or those directly involved with the work being done by the drone.