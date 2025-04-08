Wheels Up Sells Its Cincinnati Facility to Premier FBO

With the financial challenges facing Wheels Up, other private jet operators are moving into some of the vacated spots. For example, Premier Private Jets has acquired Wheels Up’s facility at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG). The location will become Premier’s third FBO location.

Re-branded as PremierFBO, the KCVG facility has 50,000 square feet of hangars and terminal space under roof. The hangar can accommodate aircraft up to the size of a Gulfstream G650. As with Premier’s facility at Dayton International Airport, there is enough ramp space at KCVG to serve aircraft up to the size of a Boeing 757.

Premier CEO, Josh Birmingham, said, “Today we have an outstanding maintenance organization centered in Dayton and growing FBO presence. The Premier brand is becoming better known. On the FBO side, customers find both warmth and professionalism, and the facilities and services they need to keep their flight operations running efficiently.”