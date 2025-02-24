NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Russia Canceling AN-2 Replacement

Russia is reportedly cancelling development of the LMS-901 Baikal for cost and technical issues.

It would appear the venerable An-2 Colt biplane, which has served Russian and various other east European militaries since 1947, will outlive its planned replacement. Various sources are reporting Russia will cancel the modest development of a nine-seat utility airplane, the LMS-901 Baikal, in favor of replacing the radial engine on the AN-2 with a 60-year-old Russian turboprop, the TVD-10B. Ballooning costs have pushed the selling price of the modern-looking Baikal (it is a tail dragger, though) over $5 million, more than double its first estimate. That's not the whole story, however.

According to Russian sources, the Baikal has aerodynamic issues that require a substantial redesign and it also doesn't have an engine. It was designed to take a GE H8100 engine but that's no longer available because of sanctions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A homegrown replacement is being developed but hasn't flown yet.

