Lear 55 Crashes Into Philadelphia Mall, Multiple Casualties

Responders in Philadelphia PA are on the scene of a plane crash that impacted Roosevelt Mall causing a fire across several street blocks. The FAA has confirmed that it was a Lear 55 that had just taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport on its way to Springfield, Missouri on a medical flight. FAA reported six people on board. The Associated Press is reporting the plane belonged to Jet Rescue, a Mexican air ambulance service and was carrying a child patient, her mother and four crew to Tijuana, with a fuel stop in Springfield.

The child had been discharged from a Philadelphia hospital after receiving care and was heading home to recover. "When an incident like this happens, it's shocking and surprising," Jet Rescue spokeswoman Shai Gold told AP. "All of the aircraft are maintained, not a penny is spared because we know our mission is so critical." Local media is reporting multiple casualties, and reports are the impact (captured by doorbell cams) has ignited underground gas lines. Bystanders are reporting the smell of jet fuel near the impact zone. This is a developing story.