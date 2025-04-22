Tune In: FLYING to Host ‘Best of What’s New’ Event

FLYING Magazine is set to host "Best of What's New," an online livestream event dedicated to unveiling the latest products and groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of aviation. This virtual gathering will bring together leading experts from across the industry to showcase advancements in aircraft technology, avionics, safety systems, and more.​

The event will air on Thursday, April 24, at 9 a.m. EDT. Registration is free.

Presented by FLYING Magazine, the trusted voice of authority for pilots and aviation enthusiasts, the event offers attendees insider knowledge about the newest gear and trends hitting the market. Participants will also explore the evolving landscape of general aviation through expert panels and forward-looking discussions. ​

Speakers for Thursday’s event include:

Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl

Blackhawk Aerospace president Edwin Black

uAvionix vice president of general aviation Shane Woodson

Loft Dynamics founder and CEO Fabian Riesen

Alaska Airlines head of corporate development Pasha Saleh

"Best of What's New" provides a front-row seat to the future of flying, making it an unmissable opportunity for aviation professionals and enthusiasts alike. To register for the event, visit the official event page.