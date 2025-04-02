NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Wingsuiter Hits 342 MPH In Jet Stream Flight

Former Air Force pilot claimed three records in the flight.

Russ Niles
A Red Bull wingsuiter set some obscure albeit impressive records March 22 when he jumped into the jet stream over Tennessee and flew at more than 300 mph. "I was flying way faster than a Formula One car," Sebastián Álvarez said after the flight. "It's not that I want to compare to them, but it feels pretty good to be really fast - especially the fastest human alive." The former Chilean air force pilot, known as El Ardilla (The Squirrel) in his home country, broke three speed records for that branch of aviation. Red Bull called the effort the Starman Mission.

According to Red Bull, Alvarez got to 342 mph, traveled 33.22 miles and his flight lasted 11 minutes and 1 second, easily eclipsing previous records. He used a specially tricked-out wingsuit with wingtip extensions and fairings around his feet. He also had electrically heated underwear. He jumped from 41,470 feet.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
