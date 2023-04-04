Tecnam Lands Two Training Fleet Orders

Tecnam recently announced that it has received fleet orders from U.S.-based flight schools HCH Aviation and Melbourne Flight Training. HCH Aviation, which provides flight training for Texas’ Stephen F. Austin State University, has signed up for 15 single-engine P-Mentors. The school currently flies Piper 100i and Tecnam P2002 Sierra MKII for single-engine training and the twin-engine Tecnam P2006T for multi-engine instruction.

Florida’s Melbourne Flight Training placed an order for 31 aircraft including 20 P-Mentors, eight P2010s and three P2006Ts. The P2006Ts were delivered during the 2023 Sun ‘n’ Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, last week. The rest of the aircraft are slated for delivery during 2024 and will join the school’s current fleet of Cirrus SR20 and SR22s, Cessna 172s and Beechcraft 76 Duchesses.

Unveiled at AERO Friedrichshafen 2022, Tecnam’s P-Mentor received its EASA type certificate in April 2022. FAA approval is expected later this year. Powered by a Rotax 912iSc engine and equipped with Garmin G3X flight displays, the two-seat trainer offers a top cruise speed of 117 knots, 730-NM range and useful load of 290 kg (639 pounds).