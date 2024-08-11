Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Best Of The Web: A Majestic Farewell

Yes, we’ve done a lot on the Martin Mars and its final flight in the last few weeks but if you’ve seen a better aviation video in the past few…

Editorial Staff
Yes, we've done a lot on the Martin Mars and its final flight in the last few weeks but if you've seen a better aviation video in the past few days then by all means send it along. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds happened to be at the Abbotsford International Airshow, about 15 minutes away from the Mars's intended route, on Sunday and put together a plan to escort the giant flying boat to its final destination of Pat Bay in Victoria, B.C. The plane will be the centerpiece of an aerial firefighting exhibit at the B.C. Aviation Museum. The moment captured above occurs at about 26 minutes.

