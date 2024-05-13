A California Mom May Tip The Fuel Battle Scales

In all the teeth-gnashing about the rocky road to a universal unleaded aviation gasoline, there’s a background theme that I’ve been trying to get across that tends to be drowned out by the technical issues and politics of the issue.
The dizzyingly complex details of gasoline chemistry and the puzzling political battle over the dark horse, GAMI’s G100UL, that theoretically is the runaway leader in the race for a universal replacement for 100LL, consume us. Even though it’s been approved for use in virtually every gasoline propeller-driven airplane on the U.S. registry (helicopters are coming soon) via STC, GAMI’s refusal to submit the fuel to ASTM International for testing and the fuel transportation and dispensing industry’s apparent refusal to consider putting the fuel in its tanks, pipes and trucks without ASTM blessing has led to a frustrating impasse.
The FAA and EPA have cut a deal that gives aviation until 2030 to come up with a new fuel, and it just seems like most of the players are perfectly comfortable stretching that deadline to the final minute. It seems to me that we could beat that deadline by a few years if something gave in the impasse over G100UL. I have tried, with varying degrees of success depending on who you talk to, to unravel the business, regulatory and personal issues that are in the way, but it seems to be just the way it is for now.
The two other fuels in the running, Swift Fuels 100R and VP Aviation’s entry, are going through painstaking testing and approvals by both the FAA and ASTM and it would appear that will take at least 18 months. Meanwhile, there are more than a million gallons of G100UL sitting at a Vitol Aviation refinery that the company says is ready to start the process of eliminating lead emissions from aircraft.
We in aviation tend to view this as an interesting bun fight between the fuel establishment and some newcomers to the industry that has no consequences since 100LL continues to be plentiful at all the places we’re used to finding it. Indeed, that’s a fundamental tenet of the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions group, maintaining a ready supply of 100LL while all the issues surrounding the transition are sorted out.
And that’s where Lori Shepler enters the picture. A couple of years ago, she dropped her now 7-year-old twins off at a school next to Long Beach Airport with more than the usual trepidation of the parental jitters that go along with that milestone. When her daughter (the other twin is a boy) was a baby, she had cancer surgery and underwent chemotherapy. The family just celebrated her five years in remission.
Meanwhile, the flight schools that line the ramps at Long Beach were responding to a massive increase in flight training demand, and she says on an average day there’s a landing and takeoff about every minute during school hours. Not long after that first day of school, Shepler was horrified to find out that lead was coming out of their exhaust pipes.
The attitude of some in aviation is that the amount of lead being released by GA is so small, relatively speaking, that there’s no real health hazard. That’s not to say there isn’t support for getting lead out of avgas, but we’re more concerned with the effect on valve seats and other engine components than the known effects of lead on human health.
For Shepler, the airplanes ceased to be a mere annoyance. They became spewers of poison that were unleashing toxins on a little girl who had already been through so much. Getting to school was such a victory and now it became, in Shepler’s mind, an existential threat.
At this point, it’s fair to ask why she didn’t just switch schools, but there’s an ex and a family court judge involved who agree that the lead emissions are not a threat that justifies moving schools. Shepler will be fighting that position in court in June.
Meanwhile, as Shepler researched more and called up the principal players in the current impasse, she grew more frustrated and is now infuriated since the solution to her problem is at the Vitol refinery instead of flowing from the pumps at Long Beach.
“It’s concerning that it’s being stopped,” said Shepler, whose quiet and respectful manner has already caused some to underestimate her. One of the fuel leaders she spoke with at first dismissed her as a “housewife” but he doesn’t do that anymore. Shepler is a Pulitzer Prize-winning former photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times and she’s using all her skills and contacts to fight this battle.
To that end, she’s helping organize a protest this coming Thursday (May 16) to raise awareness about the lead issue. Other groups who are more concerned about noise will also be there. Shepler has had some success in getting the local media interested in the issue in the past couple of years. Ironically the LA Times has yet to bite but the opposition Orange County Register did a major feature as have smaller publications in the immediate area.
But among the media expected to attend the Thursday protest is the local CBS affiliate. Depending on what kind of news day Thursday turns out to be the story might have legs beyond LA (and might wake up the Times, too).
Shepler has witnessed the amazement that many people express when they learn that there is still lead being used in fuel. The knowledge is being used by groups who are less concerned about the health effects of lead than the noise they are enduring or the profits they are missing because of their local airports. Lead emissions are now a standard part of the argument for anti-airport groups and that is helping to spread the knowledge. Shepler is trying to get one of the national news magazine shows interested in the story.
Meanwhile, she continues to attack her part of the battle with calm logic. She’s taken soil samples near the airport and all have lead. A few are right on the threshold where the EPA starts taking notice. She continues to liase with other groups that have formed in other areas of California that are fighting their own regional efforts, and that has resulted in a bill moving through the legislature that would ban leaded avgas.
But the real kingpin in what happens in California rests with the Center for Environmental Health. As we’ve reported, CEH has a consent agreement that compels the several dozen FBOs that are signatories to begin offering a lower lead alternative to 100LL as soon as it becomes “commercially available.” CEH can have a major influence on whether G100UL is defined in that manner, but so far it has not commented publicly on what, if anything, it intends to do. By the way, I’m a little ticked that Shepler can call and talk to CEH and their lawyers at will but they’ve so far ignored me. She offered to put in a word for me. Housewife, huh?
Shepler of course, doesn’t care who wins the fuel battle, who makes money or how it all shakes out. She just knows that when some kind of unleaded fuel gets into the tanks at Long Beach, one of her big worries and a source of family strife just disappears. But she also doesn’t want others to have those worries when the solution seems so simple.
“I just want the lead to end,” she said. “I think this is an important thing.”
Besides the 805k pilots, there are 340 million other citizens in the US. Governance is not about individual rights, but the balancing of competing, often conflicting, equally valid individual rights in the society we all live in. Clearly in the case of leaded fuel, the science is firmly on the side of the citizens most affected by the effects of lead poisoning.
That’s inappropriate here. I’ll tell you why. The amount of aircraft training in that one spot is completely the fault of airport closures. The airport closures are mostly the fault of various government institutions. The fact the lead is still in the fuel is the fault of the FAA. The fact that almost all training aircraft still use Lycosaur engingines is the fault of the FAA and tort law (Congress).
A small minority has been being abused by government institutions for decades because they desire to use their rightful access to the sky for business, travel, and enjoyment for decades.
The majority has been in the wrong, and further attacks cannot be allowed. I don’t know what should be done about Long Beach, but I do know that kicking GA in the teeth again is simply rewarding the party who has been the abuser.
And the Colorado study that found lead around Pueblo (I think it was) to be nil? But why go with science…
She doesn’t live there though, where she lives apparently does have lead.
Burning leaded gas is just not sustainable, this change-over should have been done decades ago.
It’s ironic that after commenting about her “housewife” moniker, the article’s title is “mom”. How about “Pulitzer prize winner…”?
Because the impetus for her is protecting her child. And it was Mother’s Day.
I believe it was 13 wipe samples that were taken under the pattern at Rocky Mountain Metro Airport in Broomfield Colorado. Twelve samples did not show lead above the analyzing instruments measuring threshold. The one wipe sample with measurable lead had been taken from a windowsill of an extremely old building suspected of having had leaded paint.
The town of Superior, which had commissioned the study, keep the results quiet until an open-records request brought it to light. Even with this lack of scientific evidence, Superior and Boulder County are suing the airport over lead exposure.
Of course, they are suing, scientific evidence has no place when it does not support the views of ultra-left wing, mentally unstable liberals. And Boulder is about as left wing as anywhere in the country. Their ultimate goal, is to close down all these airports on the front range. Unmeasurable lead is just the first shot.
You can drop the political insults – doesn’t add to the discussion.
You could drop the demands for silence unless you are going to be even handed and objective about it, and that would have you complaining to too many posts here. How about ignoring them, or attacking them on the merits instead?
Sorry, old Eric. The comment to which wendel.doubleday objects had zero informational content and consisted solely of unsupported (and unsupportable) assertions with quite a bit of socio-political diatribe. It’s tough to attack a comment on its merits when there are none.
Nobody is making “demands for silence” and you know it.
Some of us want to discuss the merits of banning lead from avgas whereas others want to bash “mentally unstable liberals.”
I strongly suspect that that you can tell the difference between a good faith effort to discuss the issue and a desire to denigrate people with opinions you don’t like. One approach elevates the discussion while the other approach is just dog-whistle name calling.
Besides the health concerns with lead emissions from 100LL avgas there is another concern that I think most in the aviation community should be concerned with. Tetraethyl lead, TEL, is the lead used in 100LL. It is manufactured by only one company, INNOSPEC, and I believe that they only do this in the UK where TEL has been banned since 1999. So if you do not believe there are real health concerns with TEL in 100LL there has to be concerns with its supply in the future. INNOSPEC makes many other products. They probably do not need to manufacture TEL to survive.
I got the lead out of my fuel 3 decades ago. I used to be able to fly most max range cross country flights and get mogas for my 230 HP O470R. Cessna used to sell C152s with 80 Octane Engines. They exist even in HP aircraft. Today, I would have to fly 100 or more miles out of my way to get Mogas on field, and choices are becoming fewer and fewer. My current base airport has empty tanks that held Mogas 91 until 2007. The tanks are there, they are probably useless by now, but the FBO made a decision to discontinue mogas despite the fact that the based Exp and many Part 23 a/c held EAA STCs to burn it. They now tanker fuel into the airport to fill their airplanes or have moved to greener airports. This is progress?
We are being offered a non-viable choice. Buy each and every STC that comes along, re-buy that same each and every STC every time we change an engine or airframe component or the vendor changes a formulation? For a broad class of fuel, STC might (I doubt it) make sense. For a proprietary fuel it does not. As for a pulitzer prize winning journalist? I’ll take a chemical engineer’s, an analytical chemist’s and an instrumentation physicist’s word any day any time over any journalist with a axe to grind.
I personally will not buy an STC to burn a proprietary fuel. I have a blanket STC to burn any brand of mogas and my engine is good for at least one more New Limit Overhaul, which will buy me another 2700 hours or more. That should suffice.
Second thought based on your poll. Does 100LL at the airport concern me. No for use in aircraft. Yes for direct handling of the fuel. Pumping, sumping and dumping as well as skin contact for those handling the fuel directly is a concern. We do need a lead free fuel. The way we are going about it is nuts.
There are easily available research studies that show that children who live in the vicinity of airports have higher levels of lead (Pb) in their blood. There is no level of lead in the blood that is considered to be harmless, especially to children, although there probably is some level that is low enough that it does not create health problems, that level is not known. And yes, we should really try to avoid getting leaded fuel on our skin, and the same goes for engine oil if we change our own (I do change my own oil and I wear protective nitrile gloves to avoid getting used engine oil on my skin).
See: https://qz.com/2158594/do-you-live-near-enough-to-a-small-airport-to-have-lead-exposure#interactive-maps
The studies were conducted by or for the EPA, whose job it is to determine what levels of human-caused contamination of the environment is harmful to public health.
Personally, I want to be able to obtain unleaded fuel for my piston airplane to avoid problems with my engine as much as to avoid environmental contamination. I also do not want to have to buy an STC to do so. At my last annual my engine had started running rough due to lead build-up on the spark plugs. As soon as my IA cleaned the plugs, the engine ran smoother. He recommended trying a leaner mixture, but I have been running at the manufacturer’s mixture recommendation since buying the airplane 18 years ago.
Good on her. Using leaded fuel when an alternative is already available? Our industry has drug its feet for decades. This issue should have been addressed long ago. The poster who pointed out how small our numbers are was right. The environmentalists are coming for us and we have very little clout. Our friendly lawmakers in DC cannot hold them off anymore. It’s in our best interest to clean up our engines and fuel so we can show that we are part of the solution and not the problem.
Robert D, I second that. All the ridiculous excuses that have been used for more than 30 years to keep 100LL have more than run their course. Continental and Lycoming should have started using whatever new materials unleaded fuel requires back in the 80’s. If they had, virtually every flying GA engine would now be totally ready for unleaded. I hope this Pulitzer Prize winning mom, who doesn’t want her daughter to have to undergo any more cancer treatments, wins that battle and we start seeing 100UL in airports all over the US very soon.
If all the lead was gone, does engine exhaust become completely save and breathable?
At the very least there would be concern over it containing Carbon Monoxide (CO). Good news is that CO tends to rise, since it is lighter than air. There may also be unburned fuel being spewed out, so I don’t think that would be healthy to breathe.
Although I left Taxifornia 14 years ago, I was born and raised there. I find it amazing that noone that I know of has connected certain dots. Living in NORCAL, in the 70’s and 80’s we raced in SOCAL. MILLIONS upon MILLIONS of cars emitting lead to the extent you couldn’t even see the mountains surrounding the valley. During the summer you couldn’t even take a deep breath. Anyone check into how many cancer patients there were back then? Kids with cancer? I’m certain you would find that the cases per million were WAY lower than they are today. Then compare the number of cancer/other serious issues there were back then compared to now in a location not even close to an airport. Gee, it might not be the issue we all should be looking at. Such as big pharma.
Anyone check to see how many Jabs the kids were getting in the 70’s and 80’s compared to now? Nope. To clarify, I’m not saying this doesn’t need to be done, just that it needs to be done for the right reasons.
Excellent point, partner14! We can start by citing the right reasons! The Mayo Clinic has a great rindown that you can look up online, but the long and short is that lead negatively affects mental and physical development. Peer-reviewed research published in 2022 estimated that IQ loss of as much as 7 points could be attributed to the presence of lead in gasoline.
Lead causes other health problems as well, but cancer is not cited as a primary effect. Neither have vaccines been found to be linked to increases in cancer (I think that’s a point you were trying to make?).
Have a great day!
I lived on or near Edwards AFB in the Mojave Desert (Antelope Valley) NE of LA for 27 years. The air there was always fresh and clean and the mountains were mostly always visible. But as soon as you went “over the hill” down into the San Fernando Valley and beyond, you descended into a smog filled morass of dirty LA air. During the 15 1/2 years I was at Edwards, I was a healthy dude. When I retired in 1988 and found employment near downtown LA for five years, I started getting sick more often, my eyes watered and other maladies started popping up. Transferring back to the high desert after five years, it all went away. SO … you bring up a salient point, here. This woman is blaming the airplanes — and it may well BE airplane lead she’s finding? — but how about lead from autos over all the decades prior to lead being removed? Photochemical smog portends bigger issues.
Most folks don’t realize that 13% of the population of the US lives in California … ~40M (sic). And of that 13%, 25% or ~10M live in LA county. And the population of the surrounding metro SOCAL area is even higher for a total of 5% of the US. So over all the years of cars, et al, have been spewing there, I think it’s a bit much for ME to believe that this woman — with an unfortunate story — can be SO certain that the trace amounts of lead she found are FROM airplanes at LGB. Further, that the lead is the cause of or possible future issues with her child. Seems to me she’s choosing to fight Goliath when, in fact, all she has to do is get away from that airport. I have empathy but not sympathy for her situation. If she’s a prize winning journalist, she KNOWS how to use that skill to make noise. I’d like to see her prove to a court that the trace amounts of lead she’s finding came from LGB.
And as for the noise complaints, same story. Those people live near an airport … what the hell do they THINK they’re gonna hear daily … quiet? Where I live now, my local airport (filled with Echo Romeo airplanes) endures daily complaints. So when the lead issue is ameliorated, the complainers will be moaning about noise. And when they manage to kill aviation, they’ll be moaning about not being able to fly to distant places commercially. I liken them to the current protesters. If they ain’t moaning about this … it’ll be that.
Partner14 – Lori Shepler is NOT alleging that her daughter got cancer from lead in aviation fuel or from lead in anything else.
The article clearly states that the child got cancer as a baby and has been in remission for years. The child recently (and years after getting cancer) starting to go to school located near an airport. See this section, “For Shepler, the airplanes ceased to be a mere annoyance. They became spewers of poison that were unleashing toxins on a little girl who had already been through so much. Getting to school was such a victory and now it became, in Shepler’s mind, an existential threat.”
So, Shepler is not alleging that lead caused her child’s cancer. Rather, she does not want her child, a cancer surviver, to be exposed to lead from aircraft exhaust.
What are the stats of people being hospitalized or worse from 100LL?
This lady, and others like her, understand a simple fact that many in general aviation do not or refuse to understand. The fact is, the general public’s PERCEPTION of the issue is far more powerful than facts and statistics. As a journalist, she understands that once the general public is alerted and mobilized to the simple fact that leaded fuel, a known hazardous substance, is being burned adjacent to and above their neighborhoods, no amount of facts and figures will provide a defense. The simple fact is, she is correct. That one simple fact cannot be denied or defended no matter how many facts, figures, and statistics ARE put up against it.
If you do not believe the above statement, one only has to look at the regulatory changes that came about after the Colgan Air crash in 2009. Despite the NTSB findings concerning fatigue, inadequate training, and the captain’s past history, politicians were pushed by emotional public opinion into passing laws making the ATP mandatory for both pilots. A rule that few, if any other countries have and have made no measurable improvements on safety.
General aviation has known for DECADES that leaded fuel was an issue. Lead became an issue in auto fuel in the 1970s and was eliminated by 1996. So it was known at least 45 years ago that lead in aviation fuel was a problem. Even when it was made illegal in auto fuel 28 years ago, general aviation should have realized that this problem would eventually arrive at our airports. Yet we as a group are still fighting its removal and denying that it is a problem. What many do not realize is the main issue is its mere presence and continued use.
The problem is going to get worse unless efforts are made to accept the fact that lead needs to be eliminated from aviation and move on. The public is NOT concerned with the costs or effects on our aircraft. General aviation is already seen by many in the public as a rich man’s hobby and once this is weaponized along with noise and lead issues, politicians will begin to pass legislation against general aviation and in the public’s favor. The public’s PERCEPTION of the issues will invariably win over reality every time.
I must have missed this woman is a journalist. I now don’t trust her samples. The minute a journalist becomes an activist, they are no longer a journalist, and given the history, deserve the highest amounts of skepticism. Kronkite lied and cried on national television and is still revered for it by the American journalist community.
Well said brother, where did you serve? C-130 pilot based at Clark AB here.
BTW, you can sample dirt anywhere in the LA basin and find lead from the millions of cars burning it years ago. So the contribution of airplanes is yet to be found.
I said that, above, Tom … LA is a DIRTY place to live. When this woman can prove the lead came out of an airplane, THEN she has a case.
Hi, Larry S! Actually, the proof that lead comes out of an airplane can be found in any chemistry textbook! It’s a simple mass balance – except for the small amounts retained on the valve seats and spark plug electrodes, as much lead comes out of the exhaust stack as goes into the gas tank. The only source of lead as a product of combustion now is aircraft piston engines burning 100LL.
Have a great day!
My perception of this particular journalistic publication is that it has taken a particular side, and a lot of the most vocal commenters agree with it. That’s ok, but I don’t think of it as balanced journalism at the moment.
+1 for Ryan
Which side have we taken?
“To clarify, I’m not saying this doesn’t need to be done, just that it needs to be done for the right reasons.”
Actually, you *are* saying it does not need to be done since you end with a qualifier that had no meaning. What are the right reasons? Yours? What if others feel they have the “right” reasons that differ.
the irony for me is as I read all the comments basically against change, they most likely come from pilots that drive to the airport in their government mandated/regulated vehicle that runs on UL fuel, because the Government pushed the change starting in the late 70s. Lead is not good for people so any way to get rid of it in our environment is a good reason.
Yet even though the Government opened the door for UL fuel in aviation, it is business ands personal road blocks (I’m not getting a damn STC) that seem to be creating the issue, not the Government (via the FAA).
So, instead of helping to work a solution, many here posting seems to want to remain a problem, one that eventually FAA will be forced to push hard on compliance as UL fuel in aviation will happen, one way or the other.
Right reasons would be valid scientific ones I suspect. If you haven’t noticed, our academic, media, and government institutions have all become justifiably suspect.
So no, the qualifier does not invalidate the sentence and never did. You are trying to steal a base in the discussion with that logic, intentionally or not.
Last night I watched “Dark Waters” on NETFLIX. I strongly recommend this educational movie for all Americans of any age. It is a true story about forever chemicals (PFOA, PFOS, PFAS) and corporate greed. It is a true story about one lawyer, and a few concerned citizens, that put it all on-the -line to save us from the ilk at Dupont.
In this movie you will see fighters like the “Mom” mentioned in Russ’s article being smothered by the corrupt system. Instead of Dupont it is ExxonMobil, NATA, ASTM.
It is time to put 100LL in the rear view mirror. It is time for communities to take it upon themselves to replace 100LL with 100UL. Just do it.
As a chemist who understands how to determine chemical compositions of materials and also the toxic effects of human exposure to compounds, here to tell you that exposure to lead containing compounds above 3.5 micrograms/deciliter in blood leads to neural degeneration and damage to primary organs. Some people have an enzyme ALAD2 which makes them particularly sensitive to binding lead in their blood. 100 LL contains less than 0.1% tetraethyl lead and ethylene dibromide (another toxic chemical). There are sources of lead pollution that are greater than the use of 100 LL such as ore processing, lead battery production, waste incinerators. As pilots who burn 100 LL, we contribute to the problem, but given the other sources of lead emission, it’s difficult to claim that a geographic area is solely contaminated by use of Avgas alone. That being said, it’s difficult to change strongly held beliefs on the benefits of using tetraethyl lead, as such low concentrations, in Avgas, which which is essentially car gas without the addition of ethanol. These alternative chemical mixtures as new fuels have proven to provide the necessary compression and ignition energy required by aircraft engines.
An actual scientist commenting about “the science.” How novel!
And thank you for your balanced reply.
I think you ought to add the fact that aircraft owners do not value lead in their fuel because they love toxins, to your thoughts. They are simply tired of getting kicked around, threatened, and made to pay ridiculous sums when they have been following the rules for decades. The government caused these issues, and needs to, at the minimum, stop the abuse.
Since you like to comment on posts here, let me clarify. The strongly held beliefs of the benefits of using TEL are that it helps on valve wear and anti-knocking during ignition. Did not suggest that pilots love toxins. Maybe you should be more specific next time and not so accusatory.
BINGO. “Lead Battery Production.” In La Puente W of downtown LA, there’s one of the few lead acid battery recyclers in the western US. There’s been a long-standing suit against this company for higher-than-normal cancer rates. And that’s just ONE of hundreds of other polluters in the very dirty LA Basin. Personally, living in LA is hazardous to one’s health IMHO.
All the money and angst spent on finding a replacement for 100LL has been wasted. Instead the likes of Lycoming, Continental and the FAA should have developed a series of diesel engines to obviate the need for some “drop in” unleaded avgas.
Then the aviation world would have one fuel–Jet A.
The unleaded drop in fuels will become very expensive.
OR, allow advanced modern day engines like the Rotax to proliferate and run on UL mogas.
It appears that big business always comes first, then human health and a healthy planet last. The solution is simple. There is a reason for using lead. Just find a better medium that is healthier, more profitable and works better. Then big business will change over night!
Perhaps it shouldn’t surprise me that emotions trump facts but somehow it always does. The facts are simple:
* There is still lead in avgas in the form of tetraethyl lead.
* Lead is a health risk for people.
* Lead is a problem for aircraft engines, which would run better if it wasn’t present. (And, yes, we may need to adjust valve seat composition in our cylinders.)
* We have one approved unleaded avgas already.
This is a solved problem. Why are we arguing?
Price, availability, liability, and careerism in the FAA. This, unfortunately, isn’t the only straw. There’s a reason the school activity is now concentrated in a few places which is one of the reasons this is a problem. The primary problem is innovation in piston aviation being suppressed starting about the time the FAA was formed.
“HA!” Time for MY favorite euphemism …
“The FAA … making simple S^%T hard since 1958.”
“Too many cooks spoil the broth”…and of course every cook must have an equal say-so, the ideal society shall be equitable, you know. Perhaps it IS time for an application of the Tsar’s Finger solution.
Lead is bad for people;
Lead is bad for engines;
Facts folks!
Stop the ludicrous footdragging; defending the undefendable status quo!
We all grew up with the myth that lead was a good thing; not true; never was true;
Get over it; now!
Thank you, Russ, for another piece of good reporting that stands in particular relief to the predictable comments that followed it.
When I was a kid living outside a small town of 2,000 souls, we’d take our rifles (BB to .30-06) out in the nearby fields and shoot at targets. (My favorite was dead light bulbs; if you hit one dead-on with a .22, it would leave a ring of glass connected to both sides of the base.) Over time, the town grew and our farmer neighbors developed their properties into subdivisions. We had to go further to shoot or hunt. It was a lot less convenient to drive than just cross the ditch, but we did so, just less frequently. I was back there a month ago. Everywhere we used to go “play with our toys” is covered in houses, and there are ordinances regarding the discharge of firearms within “x” feet of a structure, and justifiably so.
I learned to fly in my uncle’s Cub, off of his neighbor’s (relatively flat) hayfield. He soon purchased a long narrow strip of bottom land along a creek so he and his flying buddies would have a place to fly. At some point, it was recognized with an FAA identifier, but nothing else changed. For fifty years it was a haven for GA, being just outside the Class Bravo. Today, you can see where it was on Google Maps because it’s the oddly-shaped “park” that is parallel to the six-lane highway, and is surrounded by houses. The creek is now buried in a culvert.
My point is that “lead exposure” is merely a 2d nail among the 10d’s in many GA airport’s coffin. And perhaps deservedly so. Population encroachment, in one form or another, is the cause of most airport closures. There comes a time in every small GA airport’s lifetime where metastatic growth will threaten it. If it’s lucky, there will be enough commercial activity and thus funds (and thus political support) to purchase adjacent land as a buffer for a while. But eventually, the value of the land for something other than an airport will seal its coffin. Local TEL exposure is merely a merely a brad in an inexorable process.
I’ll bet that there is nowhere around LGB that you can shoot soup-cans off of a fence post any more, either.