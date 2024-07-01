Court-Clogging Supreme Court Action A Drag On Progress

On the surface it looks like a classic conservative move, ostensibly putting bureaucracy in its place and giving business the ability to challenge government when it gets in the way. But critics of the Supreme Court’s decision last Friday to quash the so-called Chevron Deference say the move will create a logjam that will bog down needed regulations in a society where AI-fueled tech is changing the way we live at breakneck speed.
The Court voted 6-3 along Conservative/Liberal lines to end the practice, which required judges to enforce federal agency interpretations of U.S. laws that are considered ambiguous. Critics said the doctrine gave the bureaucracy too much power in crafting regulations while proponents said it ensured laws were vetted by experts in the fields they affected. The Court essentially said the bureaucracy has no business creating or interpreting policy and put those burdens on Congress and the courts respectively.
But those stuck in the middle of the governmental turf war say the inevitable result is a logjam of challenges to laws enacted by elected officials incapable or disinterested in writing good laws. Hence the ambiguity thing. In order to make sure the laws stand up to the scrutiny of the many detractors that always surface when new laws are enacted, they would have to be carefully crafted to ensure they are not ambiguous. Frankly, the track record on that is not good, largely because of the Chevron deference.
Until Friday, Congress (more accurately the army of aides and assistants who do the actual work) could come up with a vague notion of what they wanted to accomplish and leave finessing it to workability up to the experts in the bureaucracy affected. When the bureaucracy was done, challenges to their work were limited by the Chevron deference which directed judges to defer to their expertise on the often-arcane subject matter.
From now on, anyone will be free to mount a legal challenge to the new law and it will be up to the courts, particularly judges, to decide whether the laws are clear and enforceable. The clogs will be immediate and will grow immense to the point where any law that affects the nuts and bolts operation of government can be challenged by anyone who thinks he or she is agrieved by it.
The broad perception is that big business is licking its legal chops at the opportunity to stop any law that could cost it money simply by dropping a writ or two. Considering the hue and cry that goes up from the aviation industry when new laws bring that threat, it’s inevitable that the legal quagmire will suck at the FAA’s boots.
According to a lawyer we consulted, only new laws will be affected so the ones we’ve learned to live with aren’t going anywhere. But I’d argue that no other area of society is undergoing as much fundamental change as aviation and the process to regulate that change is already almost unworkable. Turning the basic function of government over to the courts will constipate it utterly, right?
Maybe not. Maybe what will happen is that Congress will occasionally pause partisan politics to craft legislation that works and is enforceable, eliminating the basis for challenges in the first place. And maybe the justice system will meet the coming challenges head on and ensure that anything that reaches a judge has merits beyond saving industry a few bucks. And maybe my hair will turn brown again.
If I was in the drone industry or automation or aviation-related AI or eVTOL business, I would be especially mindful about how this ruling might affect my business’s already torturous journey through the regulatory process. There are a lot of big guns out there that don’t want you or want to control you and the Supreme Court just gave them bump stocks.
The repercussions of this ruling are potentially horrific. The only people I see that are happy about it are large business leaders and those who don’t understand it but know the conservative justicea voted for it and the liberal justices against it so “It must be good since we owned the libs again”. The reality however is those with a better understanding of it (and you did a great job laying it out the reasons here Russ) are almost universally opposed to this ruling. Americans need to put down the my team vs your team mentality and understand the actual damage to our nation that is being done here.
Well put, Alyssa. There is no way the legislators in Congress can create, much less pass, laws that will deal precisely and fully with future circumstances that haven’t even been conceived of yet. Furthermore, with their relative lack of expertise in scientific and other fields (except lawyering) they can’t even accomplish that to deal with problems we face every day, like NexGen implementation, aircraft manufacturing oversight, agricultural chemicals, drugs, auto safety, and thousands of others. Regulatory agencies are where all the expertise in a given area is found, not in Congress and most certainly not with federal or state judges. We need those regulatory agencies to make sense of the intent of Congress. They’re certainly not always perfect, but Congress can always pass new legislation to deal with those imperfections if it’s required. The Administrative State is critical to our functioning in the 21st century, and is what holds us together and advances our society. We don’t live in the 18th century anymore, and cannot pretend to govern as if we did without entering a very deep rabbit hole of dysfunction.
Well said WBJohn,
What will be the next idea, business, social dialogue, or initiative aimed at improving the common man’s situation? This concept must be suppressed at its inception, ensuring that individuals remain wholly dependent on the state and recognize that all good things must originate from it.
Agreed Alyssa,
“In order to make sure the laws stand up to the scrutiny of the many detractors that always surface when new laws are enacted, they would have to be carefully crafted to ensure they are not ambiguous.”
Law and regulations need to be made as ambiguous as possible to capture as many as possible, least the serfs start to believe that they have some sort of standing over Our Government.
Prisons must remained filled, fines must be imposed to curtain any notion that the common folk lift his head and stand upon his two feet.
As usual I find it easy to disagree with Russ. This is no different. We are a nation of laws but the system ran amuck long ago. Citizens have been overburdened with laws and regulations set by bureaucrats for far too long and it’s a welcome sight at least for me. We elect our leaders not the special interest groups who sit in the back rooms ginning up whatever for the politicians to rubber stamp. If a law is needed, according to our constitution the elected lawmakers are to do it. Not the hired hands. As for clogging the courts, the cause of that is the millions of laws and regulations on the books that only a specialized attorney can sort through. They make a very good living doing it.
I agree with you JJ. The US constitution did not intend on the government having policy making authority to regulate and tax individuals without congress passing such laws. This was a victory for individual citizens like the fishermen that brought the case, and is one step forward to balance the field against overreaching government.
As with all of this “owning the libs” and “fighting the Right” and “environment is going to hell (literally, if you believe in hell)”…. The big dog in the room is corporate greed. Witness the mess Boeing has made of itself. Because of the wide open barn doors of unlimited corporate money in politics, don’t hold your breath hoping that Corporate altruism will suddenly spring up and save anyone on any planet – not even this one. Corporations focus on just one thing. Maximizing shareholder wealth. That mantra has been the bedrock of business since forever. So no matter what us lowly shrimp on the bottom of the food chain think or want, big money will dictate our futures. If corporations can see a way to make a profit they will. And they look at that landscape one earnings quarter at a time. Don’t look for that shortsightedness to change no matter what we shrimp think or do. Money – greed – will drive every decision about what laws to enact from here on out.
If fully printed out, the Federal Register would occupy over 80 feet of shelf space. Because laws and “rules” are constantly being made and almost never taken off the books – and each one either prohibits an action, forces an action or sets limits, the inescapable conclusion is that in the United States, freedom becomes less and less every day.
The “cabinet” agencies all unconstitutionally violate Separation of Powers, take for example IRS: they make the “rules” (legislative), operate courts based on those rules (judicial), and enforce the same rules (executive). FAA does the very same (violate some airspace or run afoul of ATC, and you’ll find out). The Constitution says that Congress shall make the laws, a side effect of which is that it limits production of same to a slow pace, but with the invention of the three-letter agencies, they figured out a way around it.
The United States’ period of greatest innovation was when its gub’ment’s oversight of its people was minimal. People can solve their own problems; they don’t need their nanny – or their daddy – looking over their shoulders 24/7. Any ruling – SCOTUS or otherwise – that helps to bring that about is Just All Right With Me.
You’re all correct – this is going to create a mess near-term, but it was the right decision. Our congressional branch has been lazy for decades now (shocker, I know) by enacting legislation that outlines broad brushstrokes with insufficient detail. So our federal bureaucracies have jumped in to very happily fill in the rest with their own interpretations. This has created the “need” for more (unelected) bureaucrats and a new “fourth branch” of the government which our founders never intended and which is often not particularly accountable to congress, which is supposed to be overseeing them on behalf of We the People. Near term, this might hurt a bit, but if bureaucracy can be reduced and/or made more accountable over time I personally am all for it.
there needed to be a way to more easily challenge the government regulators as many times the consequences of a given regulation go too far, however letting people who have no knowledge of the details doing the judgement is just as bad. we need to find a middle ground.
this is exemplified in the maintenance of older aircraft. it is very difficult to get a modern improvement approved because the process is too long and expensive. so many times the choice is legal or safe or scrap the aircraft.
a solution in the aircraft space is allow aging aircraft to be put in an “experimental” category as is done in Sweden and Canada so good proven (but expensive to get approved ) solutions can be implemented.
An example is the Seabee one of the best single engine amphibians built but it really needs a new engine. a conversion of an automotive engine works extremely well especially in this application. the Hp is only used for takeoff and the rest of the time the engine operates at 50% power where automotive engines are happy. go look at”V8seabee.com”
Is this the New York Times editorial section of Avweb because the bias here sure checks off many left wing talking points.
Leave everything than governs our lives to unelected, all knowing “experts” -check
Scary “big business” needs to be held under the thumb of those unelected, all knowing “experts” in government-check
Once the decision made by the “experts” comes down from the mountain it is to enforced like commandments chiseled in stone, there shall be no dissent or challenges-check
And the rather convoluted summary using a gun analogy to make this restoration of rights of the people to be governed and regulated by accountable, ELECTED officials was lost on me.
You seem like a nice guy Russ but this is an aviation site and you are way off the centerline and glideslope here. Here’s a friendly recommended read, a book called “The Road to Serfdom” by F. A. Hayek. This correct ruling has started to reined in the massive, unelected administrative state and slowed down the travel on that road.
The foundations of this country was based on protecting individuals (and companies) from the arbitrary whims and edicts of a king. Of course bureaucracy has no business creating or interpreting political policy as law. The EPA was never created to prohibit ceiling fans or gas stoves and of course people should be free to challenge political policies that are trying to be enforced as law.
I’m not a lawyer. The terms law and regulation mean different things and confuse the issue when used interchangeably. They aren’t. To my understanding laws are crafted by the legislature, enacted by executive signature, and adjudicated by the court. Regulations on the other hand are crafted, enacted and adjudicated by a single agency of the executive branch. The regulations in themselves do not have the force of law. It gets complicated when the legislature blurs the lines by abdicating its authority to the executive agencies, blurring the line between law and regulation.
This Supreme Court decision, again to my understanding, applies specifically to regulations and limiting the authority of the agencies administering them. In essence I read it to say that the executive, through his agencies, does not have the authority to craft, enact and adjudicate regulations with the force of law single handedly through the executive branch of government, and that the courts will adjudicate disputes with the agencies without deference to the agencies.
Someone much smarter than me please better explain the regulation/law dichotomy and we can all learn something more.
It’s disappointing to see this hyperbolic foray into politics in an aviation publication. We have a bloated, unaccountable, unelected “fourth branch” of government with unlimited resources that’s been out of control for decades. Those of you who wish to have every choice in life made for you can move to any other country on the globe (including Canada) to see just how great it is to have all aspects of your affairs micromanaged.