Overkill Or Prudence? No One Knows

I went skydiving last weekend for the first time in a little over three months. More on that further down the page. First, some comments on how people are handling—or not handling—the risk of flying in the age of COVID-19. I wish I could say I’ve seen and can point to someone, some group, some school or some business who has it wired and whose lead we should all follow.
Nobody has it wired.
In this week’s video, you can hear what three flight schools of varying sizes are doing. I intentionally made this a long video because I think an airing of all the details and particulars is important at a time when nothing is certain and what we think we know changes from week to week, if not day to day. Personally, I continue to make decisions based on what numerical understanding of risk I can calculate. As Harvard’s Rob Shmerling points out the video, this is probably an illusion at best, but I draw some satisfaction from the attempt.
The state of Indiana did a well-designed and well-regarded survey to determine what we should all most want to know: disease prevalence. They used a combination of random test-positive and seroprevalence antibody testing and determined about 2.8 percent of the state’s population had been exposed to COVID-19. A similar study in New York state, a hard-hit region, estimated nearly 14 percent. No such data exists for Florida, so I’m free to offer my own estimate which I peg between 3 and 5 percent. For my age group, the probability of hospitalization after infection is a little over one in 12. In my estimation, these are not trivial risks and are certainly serious enough to merit precautionary steps. This disease is deadly enough; the precise numbers don’t matter.
Some—but not all—flight schools are making the same calculation in the same atmosphere of uncertainty. Hence the masks, the hand sanitizer, the distancing and the cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, all done without any metric that any of it does a bit of good. It’s an open-loop system sans feedback.
I apply this test: Would flight schools, customers, instructors and individuals be better off not doing any of this merely because it can’t be proven to be effective and many have the gnawing suspicion that this whole pandemic thing is overrated? My answer to that is no for the same reason I wouldn’t play Russian roulette with a 50-chamber revolver. What’s the payout against the effort of the mitigation? Not getting sick for the bother of donning a mask or wiping down a throttle or door handle seems, at best, a minor inconvenience if it saves someone from an inflection. As I said in a previous blog, SARS-CoV-2 will be around for a while and we can’t hide from it forever. We’ll have to learn to live with it. We’re learning.
A friend recently told me he went into a store and got the fish-eye from the staff, which he took to be because he wasn’t wearing a mask. His reasoning was that a person who isn’t sick can’t infect anyone else, so why the mask? Like so many, he had not considered the known characteristic of SARS-CoV-2 that causes contagiousness of people who are asymptomatic. That’s why the masks. To confuse it further, this week, the World Health Organization now says asymptomatic transmission may be rare. I await the second-day story on that before passing judgment. But really, if the mask if a courtesy, that’s reason enough to wear it where warranted.
The airlines are struggling with this issue and will continue to struggle until they realize they’re eventually going to have to walk the talk. They have openly touted requiring passengers to wear masks and shown impressive videos of deep cleaning cabins. Yet the mask policies aren’t being enforced because crews are apparently being told not to enforce them. I have little sympathy for these companies because they want to have it both ways; entice the pax to fly, but give them a wink on the mask. I do have sympathy for the flight attendants who must navigate this miasma at what might be considerable (and increasing) risk to their own health. I’m on the fence about getting into an airline cabin until this is sorted out. Occupying an airline seat for several hours may increase infection risk. One thing mask discipline does, in my view, is give people a little more confidence that risk is at least reduced. That someone is at least trying.
Last weekend, I did board a Twin Otter with maybe 16 others for a 12-minute ride to altitude. Most of us had some kind of mask; a few did not. One big difference is that the door can be kept open for most of the ride and we made sure our team was at the back of the airplane next to the open door and that we exited first. That’s as close to being outside while still being in an airplane as I can imagine. I have a tight-fitting full-face helmet with a shield. I fitted it with a multi-layer HEPA filter and kept the shield down for the entire ride. When I got down, I doused the thing with alcohol, including my gloves.
Overkill? Probably. But the effort of doing this is so minor against the potential gain, I can’t see not doing it or doing less. The alternative is to return to April cowering in the house. That doesn’t appeal, either. Next, I’m thinking about a haircut.
You are looking at the wrong metrics even if there were any validity to them. Random testing on 4,611 participants (in the Indiana study) might be a sufficient number if the tests results were accurate and those tested were truly selected at random.
According to a World Health Organization report, my situation at age 75 places me in the 8% mortality category which translates to one death in 13 patients. Not a risk I am willing to take. At age 60 I would be in the one-in-28 bracket which might be tempting. I think that one must assume that they will become infected and weigh the impact on them and their families on that basis.
Overkill or Prudence….Interesting choice of words Paul. Every country that put into strict practice, masking, social distancing, lock-downs, in tandem with widespread testing including multiple testing over time followed with contact tracing, has had a remarkable reduction in spread which automatically lowers the death rate. It appears that the “overkill” efforts ( by American cultural standards) caused a reduction in deaths, which one might term as “overkill” efforts resulting in “underkill” of it’s citizenry. The added bonus has been a faster return to a sustainable economic recovery with better assurances of that it remain sustainable because you have a population willing to follow what works…even when it is inconvenient.
Want an even more evidence that “overkill” ( by American cultural standards) results in “underkill” of the population? Look at Japan. They admit they have dropped the ball regarding widespread testing. However, they have no problem masking. They have returned to opening up their economy while having one of the densest population numbers per square mile on the planet including a very crowded transportation system. They have an attitude about looking out for each other that is considerably different from the American “rugged individualism” perspective. Cooperation is second nature to them for greater societal good. Simple masking has been demonstrated, in real time, in Thailand, S Korea, China, Vietnam, and Japan to be highly effective dealing with Covid-19 transmission along with as much as it is possible in such crowded quarters, social distancing, practicing hand washing hygiene, and staying home when sick.
But for some reason, millions of people demonstrating societal cooperation by the simplest “prudent” exercise of masking when in close quarters publicly is deemed “overkill” by citizens of the country that now has the highest death numbers and numbers of known infections. New Zealand has no known Covid-19 infections today because they were “prudent” in exercising “overkill”. None of these multiple examples of practicing “overkill” have any superior health system, no vaccine, no miracle drug. All they have done is acted with “prudence” as Paul did when jumping out of a perfectly good airplane ( had to say that over-worn cliche when in the discussion of “prudence”) with several other equally cooperatively “prudent ” cohorts.
Personally, I don’t need to come up with some sort of numerical risk assessment ratio to gain some sort of statistical number to determine my chances of getting Covid-19. Nor do I need for some politician or CDC guru to tell me one day yes, another day no, with lines like “studies have been inconclusive” about ____________ ( fill in the blanks) regarding “flattening the curve” of Covid-19. No, all I gotta do is what millions of other on this blue orb has already done dealing with the same disease, at the same time, with the same fears, with no more of a therapeutic hope nor vaccine viability than I currently have. That is masking when shopping or out and about, staying home if sick, keeping my distance from others masked or not, washing my hands, not feeling violated if I come up with Covid-19 about contact tracing, wiping down surfaces I have touched including stuff in my airplane, being as cooperative as I can with what has been demonstrated to work. To me, that is not “overkill”. Instead, that is “prudence”. I appreciate that there are others, like Paul, who are demonstrating “prudence” by “overkill”.
The COVID-19 became a bewildering threat after December 2019 developing into a global highly contagious viral runaway. Since then, 188 countries have reported 7 million cases, from which 3.3 million people have partially or fully recovered and more than 406,000 people have died from the virus. I choose PRUDENCE.
One of the many aspects of the flying community that I like is exactly the attitude that we are all in this together. As a population we know that the risks of flying can be mitigated by thoughtful adherence to not only the the regulations (that, as they say, are written with the blood of others) but to common standards of behavior where we watch each others backs, because it just might be you who gets hit by random chance and are put into a life-threatening situation. I’m not sure where it comes from, but I see more and more in the popular culture the celebration of selfishness, as if giving up a particular right or freedom, even if it’s temporary, is the first step to a totalitarian nanny state. Despite appearances to the contrary, we’re all adults here and adults look at the greater whole for the advancement of the greater good, not because they are forced to, but because they choose to. Sticking to some simple rules of conduct for the common good is frankly not a big imposition.
I’m looking forward to some more dual time in that Cub. I’ll follow what that the instructor asks in order for us both to feel comfortable. If I don’t agree, I won’t fly. I’m free to choose.
Paul, to your point that “… … the World Health Organization now says asymptomatic transmission may be rare. I await the second-day story on that before passing judgment.” : the “second-day story on that” is the WHO meant to say “pre-symptomatic transmission” and that they were in error for saying “asymptomatic transmission”. So nothing has changed in that regard.
That’s rather curious. So if you would exhibit symptoms but you don’t yet have symptoms, you’re likely not spreading the virus? But if you simply don’t have any symptoms, you may still be spreading it? I would say that actually changes the message quite a bit. In any case, the story of covid is one that has been constantly changing before we even get to the end, which just shows how little about it we actually know. Or could it be that the virus is changing right in front of us, and that the one in circulation now is not the same one that originally started all of this?
This is even more confusing. I read two stories on this this morning, neither of which clarifies the difference between asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic. Both mean no symptoms present. The Chinese study found a 14 percent incidence of asymptomatic transmission. Not huge, but not rare either.
I await further clarification.
All I know for sure is that I find wearing a mask to be very uncomfortable (and after more than a few minutes it tends to make me claustrophobic too), and it’s only going to get worse as the temperature and humidity rises throughout summer. So that along with the uncertainty of how effective (if at all) these cloth masks are at reducing the spread of the virus, I simply avoid going anywhere or doing anything that requires a mask. Flying is supposed to be fun, and for me, it’s just not fun with a mask.
As for the sanitation efforts flight schools are taking, they’re passive, not very intrusive, and other than taking a little bit of time, have no downsides. Though I would also say instead of the regular sanitizing, it might just be easier to wear gloves instead. And until there is a vaccine or effective treatment available, physical distancing (where available) is still prudent to be following.
To me, the gloves make little sense. Medical personal wear them not to protect themselves, but for patient-to-patient protection. You can’t get the virus through your hands; this much we know. So frequent hand washing is the defense against contaminated hands. I’d keep hand sanitizer in the airplane before using gloves and maybe even cleaning the airplane itself.
Fomite transmission is thought to be really rare. Which is why I don’t wipe down the mail or the Amazon boxes. But I wash my hands a lot. And stay out of crowds.
Abstain from kissing floors and bringing shoes into the house after hiking at grocery stores and the like.