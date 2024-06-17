CEO Of The Cockpit: The Enemies List (Corrected)

Thanks for all the kind words but Kevin Garrison wrote this. The byline on these stories defaults to my name in this system and I forgot to change it yesterday. Apologies to Kevin, too. Russ
Sometimes, the activities on the ramp at my home airport resemble the movie “Idiocracy” more than a functional place for aircraft operations.
I am not immune to stupidity, missed cues, gaffes, faux pas, and having my head up and locked. Some of the goofy things I have done in and around airplanes would astound and vex you into wondering how I have lived this long.
I have been around flying for a very long time and have faux-pawed so many times I am tempted to write a biography titled “Two Hundred Stupid Things I Have Done in Airplanes and How I Survived Them.”
Still, even with my background in aviation Tomfoolery, I am stunned by the annoying, insipid and thoughtless things people do to their aircraft and the airports where they are based.
Take this morning. As I drove down the ramp on my way to my humble T-hangar, I noticed someone pulling the prop on the left engine of their old Beech Baron’s left engine. At first, I thought this guy was pulling the prop through out of conviction that pulling props through was a thing that pilots had to do.
I stopped my truck and said hi to this stalwart prop-pulling pilot. He waved and then said the immortal words uttered by many pilots before him who lost fingers and arms: “Contact!”
You are correct, ladies and gentlemen. He was trying to start the engine of his light twin by propping it! Let’s forgo the lecture about how illegal this is vis-à-vis the FARs (look it up under “minimum equipment list”). We can even ignore the fact that flying with a completely dead battery on an aircraft that uses electrons to pull up the landing gear and extend the flaps is dumb.
The most dangerous thing was what would happen if the daggum thing started. Our propping pilot gave up after discovering that doing this with a Baron is an almost impossible task. He melted into a puddle of sweat and ignorance after a few attempts and stumbled to the hangar to find a mechanic who could find him a strong battery and troubleshoot the situation.
This guy made my enemies list.
For those of you too young to remember Richard Milhous Nixon, this president is famous, in part, for maintaining an “enemies list” of people he did not like or thought could harm his political career. I am sure that most politicians have a list like that and hope that nobody—especially the people on their list—finds out.
My list does not just contain unsafe idiots. It catalogs the clueless, annoying and outright enemies of flying who harshly affect my piloting buzz.
Here are a few of the members of my list. Please feel free to comment with your additions, even if the list includes pontificating and opinionated pilots like me:
The potential instrument pilot or returning recurrent instrument pilot trainee who wears their instrument hood on their head as they walk out to the airplane. Yes, we all know you are a high-tech gauge jockey. We don’t need to see your goofy hood, and you should know that by wearing it, you will be forever pegged as a geek.
I have already discussed people who love the microphone so much that they talk incessantly on Unicom, but for today’s enemies list, let’s note the ones who say “last call” as they leave the frequency. Dude, we don’t care. Just stop talking, and after a while, we’ll figure out that you are gone.
Helicopter pilots who hover taxi down the narrow alley between rows of T-hangars. These people should be rotor-whipped. Yes, they think they look cool as their sling wing churns up a FOD tsunami, but yours truly wonders what is so daggum hard about pushing their whirlybird out to an open area using the wheels on the skids or the trailer it is sitting on when they pulled it from the hangar.
This does not happen to me anymore, but I would be remiss if I did not mention trans-oceanic picture-takers and talkers. They call you on track common and say they took a picture of your bird as you passed each other on the tracks. Then they want you to email your address, again, on track common so that they can email it to you. Thanks, but I already have plenty of pictures of airplanes and don’t want to broadcast my address.
Pilots who poop on the team bus. Nuff said.
Do-it-yourselfers who change their airplane’s oil and then throw the old oil that they have put into an old milk jug into the airport dumpster. Woodsy Owl should show up and yank their tickets after giving them a painful pecking.
Please keep your distance when I am at the self-serve gas pump, and you are next in line. I know you are back there, next in line, and don’t need a Cessna enema when you discover your brakes don’t work well. Also, I am fueling as fast as I can, Skippy, so fewer frustrated looks are in order.
Please don’t paint your lame general aviation spam can like a USAF or Navy fighter. It embarrasses your aircraft and makes you look like a dweeb. If you want to fly a warbird, buy one.
I have enemy-listed pilots who leave trash and detritus all over the cockpit when they leave. In the airline world, we would identify the pilot, package up his or her trash, and company mail it to them.
My final one today is from my airline past. At 4 a.m., when we are riding the van from the hotel to the airport to start our day, I don’t need to hear about your shopping trip to Old Navy, how your boyfriend is funny in the shower or other loud, intimate details of your life. I am trying to relax and catch a few z’s before we get frisked by the TSA. Please be silent and take a big gulp of a steaming cup of “shut the hell up.”
I finally made it safely to my T-hangar and found a neighbor across the way trying to push open his hangar doors using the front of his pick-up truck. I reminded him that the doors were pinned at the bottom and would easily open if he removed them from the concrete floor.
Sigh…
I wrote a weekly column for years. This one has the familiar smell of “I need a topic to write about but can’t think of one.”
You would have a valid point if this were your average publication. You see, we plan our subjects very carefully here at AvWeb. A group of senior editors, producers, typesetters, poets, and political officers meets at the AvWeb offices every year at the first full moon. We haggle, arm wrestle, scream, discuss, converse, and pontificate to plan a full year of subject commandments. After many hours of deep discussion, we then threw darts at the spinning wheel of column subjects. Wherever a dart lands, we are honor-bound to write about it. This week’s dart landed on “stupid pilots.” This subject is what we columnists call an “evergreen.” Next week, dart has landed on Oshkosh food stands, and I am bound by a blood oath to tell you no more.
When it comes to picking topics YOU want, I’m sure if the AVWeb staff had a crystal ball they would be in a circus, and if they had two they’d be in the Guinness Book of World Records. I’m sure if Russ’s mission was seeking your approval, he would have asked.
Lets not forget the type which will judge and enemylist a clueless pilot, instead of risk saying something productive and potentially saving their life!
What fun is that?
…and how would you know he didn’t?
Russ congrats as a Canadian for getting his middle name right. Most Americans probably don’t know/remember!
The instrument hood one made me laugh, especially as the scab on my skull from staggering back to bed at the crack of dawn, with a sleep mask put on before getting into bed, has finally healed.
Made my day with your comment about “Last Call.” I DON’T CARE!!! Where did “On the go” come from too? They already said they were doing a touch and go, so while adding power, rudder, and attempting to fly it’s important to make a radio call too?
Glen, I concur regarding VFR T&G’s. However, that phrase does play a valid role when conducting practice IFR approaches with a low approach. It’s a way of letting the tower controller know you’ve completed that approach, are buttoned up and climbing, and ready for Approach Control handoff. Our Class C tower wants that call so they can quickly dump you on the ApCon guys. They’ll accept “N1234 is missed” but that’s a little bit wrong, as we’re never expected to execute the missed approach procedure (unless previously cleared for it).
Sure, but “on the go” is non standard phraseology that doesn’t mean anything. People say it because they think it sounds cool. “Going around” or “Missed approach” are the correct, accepted options for this scenario.
On my list are the ones who crash land on a road in an attempt to save the aircraft or themselves but end up taking out an innocent driver minding his own business. What is wrong with a full stall landing in the trees or anywhere off the roads?
Given the extreme rarity of making those choices and the impossibly small odds of being that driver, I’d say it is a lot harder on the aircraft and passengers.
A long drop from a tall tree top will kill you just as dead as a spin.
I personally think that a crash landing is always a bad idea.
I wonder if the “Last Call” callers also have their aircraft chronos and Extra Large Pilot Model® watches set ten minutes fast.
“Last call” doesn’t deserve the hate. It generally means that you are aware of a potential conflict, but it’s time to switch frequencies and aren’t coming back to the current frequency to deconflict.
Hey, the shoe fits…
While we’re at it, our local aviation university has started a habit among all of the flight schools of calling “Line Up and Wait” as they sit on the runway of a busy non-towered airport, running an A320 checklist in their C172, all while other aircraft wait (im)patiently behind them and as others turn base to final.
That IS idiotic. That’s exactly what the run-up area is for. Or the hold-short line.
Russ, you a cat lover? Faux-pawed: very cute.
One selfie: I was just starting lessons, at 14, was airplane crazy and was helping build a Jodel a KR2 and strippping warbirds at a paint shop. I must have been under everyone’s feet. That Xmas I got a blue, racing striped, EAA flight suit (I must have looked, well, eewwww) and a knee board!
What is with people making circuit calls on guard/121.5?!
And Russ, the latest cool thing out on the NAT tracks is to try and share fotos over blue tooth!
Russ:
I got a good laugh out of your latest.
How about the chopper pilot who skips all that taxi crap and lands at the already occupied fuel pumps where at least one high wing SE Land airplane is in mid gulp of fueling? Or the hotshot who turns crosswind at 50′ mid field, has lotsa power to break the surly bonds of earth, yet overflys the hangars while making a tipid climb to pattern altitude?
Or the impatient pilot who has his head in the cockpit while speed taxiing to the runway while on the ramp surrounded by parked aircraft?
Or….
😵💫🫥☑️☑️
Next door hangar tenant that drills holes all over the wall of “his” hangar so he can hang stuff, cluelessly leaving extremely sharp sheet metal screws exposed on your side which then requires a dremel tool to cut off all those razor sharp ends. Arghh!!
I like that. My hangar neighbor plays super conservative talk radio loud enough for Martians to hear it, which upsets my dog no end. In retaliation, I put my Radio Shack speakers up against the wall and played Joan Baez at full volume.
Russ–perhaps you’ve seen the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour”–lampooning those who fail to recognize the obvious–(they have Canadian members). After describing the actions by someone doing something incredibly stupid, the “punch line” is “Here’s your sign…..”–indicating “Yep–this is an example of someone that “just doesn’t get the obvious.” This group has done well in pointing out the obvious–you could do the same by pointing out the “aviation obvious!”
I have a doozy. Many moons ago, a pilot landed his C150 (non instrument qualified or equipped, I assume) on a highway in central Massachusetts. The weather was so bad that the ducks were walking. When interviewed by the inevitable TV new crew, he said something like “I could see the Worcester airport but they were IFR and refused landing permission, so I landed on this road”. Hello!! The magic words are “special VFR”. The news crew treated this idiot like a hero.
I’m not a pilot but I have been pilot-adjacent for a few decades (avionics tech).
I signed up my son for a Young Eagles flight as a birthday gift. He was super-excited and wore a Space Camp jumpsuit we’d picked up at a garage sale. When we got to the field, he’d been paired up with a pilot who was flying a C150 in full USAF paint. Perhaps all the other pilots thought the guy was a dweeb, but my son had the perfect flight. This happened fifteen years ago, but the photos we have still show the biggest grin our kid has ever worn.
I try to NOT have an enemies list, but people who presume they know why a person is an idiot for doing something, without actual knowledge gets you pretty close to the list. Russ, your second paragraph is borne out by the rest of the article.
You left out the pilot who leaves his plane at the self service pump and leaves to do whatever while everyone else is waiting for fuel.
Painting your plane in a fancy paint scheme (warbird or fighter style) is evil? Ouch, harsh. Just people having fun and doing a fancier than normal paint job. Not uncommon in the homebuilt world, and I don’t think they strut around in bars pretending to be fighter pilots.
There are better things out there for you to be annoyed about (… as you show in the rest of your list.)
Apologies to everyone. I didn’t write this. Kevin Garrison did and I forgot to change the byline to his. The system defaults to my name in the little box that inserts the author’s name and it got past me last night. All accolades should be directed the CEO of the Cockpit. Sorry, Kevin
Russ
No worries, Russ. I copy all of my stuff out of old Air Progresses anyway… kg
“Please don’t paint your lame general aviation spam can like a USAF or Navy fighter. It embarrasses your aircraft and makes you look like a dweeb. If you want to fly a warbird, buy one.” One thousand RV owners just winced.
As did more than one Pientepol Air Camper owner/pilots.
Thanks, Kevin for making my morning laugh…