Last Week’s Poll Results: Electric Experience Unlikely

Polls & QuizzesLast Week's Poll Results: Electric Experience UnlikelyBy Russ Niles - Published: May 13, 2024A whopping 71% of respondents say they'll probably never fly an electric aircraft.
That is an interesting result. The fact that almost 25% of the participants say they will fly an electric airplane is the next five years is surprising. That would indicate a lot of early adopters of the new technology. Makes you wonder about the demographics of the poll takers. Typically articles about electric aircraft in Avweb are met with predominantly negative criticism.
I would rent an EV aircraft if available for local flights. The technology is here and will grow rapidly. The general attitude even 20 years after the Wright brothers was “I’m not getting in one of those things.” Now close to 77, I wish I would be around for 20 more years to see how much electric aircraft will have evolved. I suspect most growth will come from the experimental side since the money required these days doesn’t interest Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos. The FAA is barely catching up to GPS and TAA. Without huge financial involvement and support from the FAA it will take time. For now I’m very happy not to have to yank a cord on my yard equipment and blow gas out my exhaust in my car. At least that technology is here to stay. I was around when GM abandoned EV development during the 1970’s gas crisis. My grandchildren will undoubtedly be flying reliable EV aircraft.
I say EV airplanes are NOT, and never will be, practical for everyday use and definitely not for transport aircraft.
I believe this because you will land the ev at the same weight it tookoff. How many planes have a fuel dump capability? Each one of those would have to take off at a weight that is not above the max landing weight. That alone makes electric aircraft not viable for transport.