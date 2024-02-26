A healthy response on the approval process for unleaded avgas was evenly split between those who think ASTM should be required and those who think FAA approval should be enough.
Home Polls & Quizzes Last Week’s Poll Results: Readers Split On ASTM Need
AVweb Insider
The history of women in aviation must be dealt with honestly to build a stronger future for them.
Featured Video
Featured Video: Flying Unleaded
Aviation Consumer's Rick Durden logged 3.3 hours on AOPA's Beech C55 Baron burning G100UL on one engine and 100LL on the other. Other than...