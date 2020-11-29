Polls & Quizzes Poll: Would You Fly on an Airline That Requires Covid Vaccination? Editorial Staff November 29, 2020 3 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Poll: Would You Fly on an Airline That Requires COVID Vaccination? POLL: Would You Fly on an Airline That Requires COVID Vaccination?Yes. I'd pick it over one that doesn't.No. It's a violation of my personal rights.To be honest, it's no factor for me.I'm not flying at all, for now.
The 28% who think airlines asking you to having a vaccination before flying with them are fools who are making this pandemic worse (and any others)
Vaccination keeps you safe, and, crucially stops the spread of the target disease.
Smallpox & polio are 2 recent examples of diseases permanently removed as a result of WIDESPREAD vaccination
72% vaccination rate won’t suppress this disease, so refusal will kill many others
The vaccine will only work if our immune systems are up to the task and everyone on the planet takes it.
Our new non prescription medication works better because there are no side effects and it is for home use. I’ve been using it for 15 years now to stop ALL the Corona viruses.
I have a problem with corporate decisions based on the relationship between the bottom line and CYA dictating optionless compliance regarding my own self-care.