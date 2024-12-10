Short Final: ‘Achtung! Schpitfeur!’

In the late 1970s, I was fortunate enough to spend some one-on-one time with Royal Air Force Battle of Britain hero Robert Stanford Tuck. I had worn out the pages of his biography “Fly For Your Life,” and was awed by the chance to have a face-to-face conversation about flying Spitfires and Hurricanes while engaging the Luftwaffe over the British homeland and the English Channel.

I asked Tuck how it felt while climbing to intercept the bomber formations and watching out for their escorting Messerschmitts. His words came out in short bursts, like the machine gun fire from the eight Brownings in the wings of his Spitfire.

One thing he shared has stuck with me all these years. “It was a bit eerie, really,” he said. “You could hear them over the RT [radio telephone] warning each other in clipped, nervous voices, ‘Achtung! Schpitfeur!’”