Short Final: Radar Un-Separation

Hide and seek on a photo mission

Long before ADS-B came along, I flew my Grumman AA1-B to write a story about a company that conducted upset and unusual-attitude training in a Mudry CAP 10 aerobatic trainer. After spending time learning about the program, I asked if we could try for a good air-to-air shot from the Grumman (with a telephoto lens at a safe distance, of course). I took off first, and when I was not able to catch sight of the CAP 10 where I thought the pilot said he was, I asked the sector controller if they could help point me in the right direction.

After a short pause, he replied: “Well, to tell the truth, we’re usually not in the business of bringing airplanes together, but if you take a heading of 120 degrees, you might find him over the coast at 2,000 feet."

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
