Short Final: In The Eye Of The Beholder
Sometimes, the technology doesn’t match the mission.
My old Narco Escort 110 could navigate and communicate, but not both at the same time. That led to some interesting conversations with controllers.
I was just stretching my legs to add VFR flight following to my toolkit, but rather than relying on VORs (only available part-time) I still preferred to navigate in a straight line, setting a heading and picking prominent landmarks along the way. On one trip, I was following my best dead reckoning course with my finger on the sectional and flying from one big lake, to a large highway intersection, to a north-south powerline, and so on.
As I checked in with the next controller, he asked, “What navaid are you using?” I answered, “Right now, it looks like a prison with a river just to the south.”
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
