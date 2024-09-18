Aviation Consumer Review: Flying Eyes A Lasting Investment
Flying Eyes’ headset-friendly sunglasses keep delivering.
An important part of the work at sister publication Aviation Consumer is conducting long-term evaluations to see how a product holds up, how a company handles support and whether or not we would buy the product again. After putting multiple pairs of the popular Flying Eyes sunglasses through the wringer, our conclusion was easy. Read the review here, offered free to AVweb readers, as a small sampling of Aviation Consumer material.
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
