CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Aviation Consumer Review: Flying Eyes A Lasting Investment

Flying Eyes’ headset-friendly sunglasses keep delivering.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano

An important part of the work at sister publication Aviation Consumer is conducting long-term evaluations to see how a product holds up, how a company handles support and whether or not we would buy the product again. After putting multiple pairs of the popular Flying Eyes sunglasses through the wringer, our conclusion was easy. Read the review here, offered free to AVweb readers, as a small sampling of Aviation Consumer material. 

Flying Eyes Glasses Long Term Trial Aviation ConsumerDownload
Flying Eyes Glasses Long Term Trial Aviation Consumer
Larry Anglisano
Larry AnglisanoEditor
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
Related Stories
Short Final: ‘Digital’ Navigation
FeaturesShort Final: ‘Digital’ NavigationEditorial Staff
Short Final: Best Of Breed
FeaturesShort Final: Best Of BreedEditorial Staff
Texas Woman’s University Launches Flight Program
Aviation NewsTexas Woman’s University Launches Flight ProgramAmelia Walsh
Short Final: In The Eye Of The Beholder
FeaturesShort Final: In The Eye Of The BeholderMark Phelps
Short Final: Who’s There?
FeaturesShort Final: Who’s There?Editorial Staff
Short Final: Radio Discipline
FeaturesShort Final: Radio DisciplineMark Phelps