Short Final: King Air Karma

From IFR Magazine reader David Brown

Overheard on a flight near Daytona Beach, Florida:

Daytona Approach: “King Air 1234, continue up the beach for a left base to Runway 25R.”

King Air (in his best, super-deep, cool pro-pilot voice): “We’ll follow the beach for 25R. We’ve got a rookie in the right seat today, so that will give him the tour.”

(a few minutes later)

Daytona Approach: “King Air 1234, make the left turn now to final and contact Daytona Tower on 120.7.”

King Air: “Switching to tower.”

King Air (still on Approach frequency – and we’ve all done this!): “Good Morning, Daytona Tower. King Air 1234 with you. Final 25R.”

Daytona Approach: “King Air 1234, you’re still on Daytona Approach.”

King Air: “Oops, forgot to hit the button. Sorry.”