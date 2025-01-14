Short Final: Watch Your Language

From IFR Magazine reader David Brown:

In 1994, my wife and I flew from Virginia to Daytona, Florida. This was our first flight together in Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC). Several times, the controller called out traffic for us, and on most occasions, I responded with “16 Romeo is IMC.”

When we landed at Daytona Beach, my wife asked me what “IFC” meant. I corrected her that it was “IMC,” which meant we were in the clouds and unable to spot traffic, so we were flying in instrument flight conditions.