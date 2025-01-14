NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Short Final: Watch Your Language

When acronyms sound like expletives

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

Credit: Wikimedia

From IFR Magazine reader David Brown:

In 1994, my wife and I flew from Virginia to Daytona, Florida. This was our first flight together in Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC). Several times, the controller called out traffic for us, and on most occasions, I responded with “16 Romeo is IMC.”

When we landed at Daytona Beach, my wife asked me what “IFC” meant. I corrected her that it was “IMC,” which meant we were in the clouds and unable to spot traffic, so we were flying in instrument flight conditions.

After a brief pause, she said, “Okay, I knew that, but I thought that maybe ‘IFC’ was some sort of secret pilot/controller lingo that meant we’re ‘in the f’ing clouds.’”

Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Last Week’s Poll Results: More Flying Ahead
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: More Flying AheadEditorial Staff
U.S. Skydiving Fatalities Reach Historic Low In 2024
Aviation NewsU.S. Skydiving Fatalities Reach Historic Low In 2024Amelia Walsh
Running On Empty
FeaturesRunning On EmptyRyan Motte
Short Final: School Days
FeaturesShort Final: School DaysEditorial Staff
Last Week’s Poll Results: AoA Has A Ways To Go
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: AoA Has A Ways To GoEditorial Staff
AI in Avionics
FeaturesAI in AvionicsBob Teter