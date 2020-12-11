Top Letters And Comments, December 11, 2020

Starship Completes High-Altitude Test Flight, Explodes During Landing

People just don’t seem to understand how SpaceX has changed the space industry.

Almost all our early space work was done by traditional aircraft companies like Boeing and McDonnell-Douglas. Obviously, when it came time to set up a test program, the people involved with aircraft testing would develop the test programs.

They were used to having one or two precious prototypes. The overwhelming drive was to protect the aircraft; losing a prototype was bad PR, and all too often involved the loss of the pilot as well.

Even worse was the loss of data. Telemetry systems were in their infancy; if the pilot were unable to talk afterwards, all you had was a couple of items (if that), radar data, and whatever you could glean from the burned wreckage.

Even worse, with rockets, you don’t HAVE a pilot that might be able to report what happened. So the reliability folks went nuts, trying to ensure enough “nines” (e.g., 99.999999% chance of success) that it took forever until all the parties involved were ready to risk the hardware. If this precious prototype failed…well, there was a good possibility that everyone involved in the program would have to start looking for a new job.

Musk has taken space science into the 21st century. Set up a production line to crank out a new vehicle quickly, telemeter the hell out of it, then light the candle and see what happens.

Damn, that’s smart. If it crashes, you’ve already got more data than the Atlas, Titan, and Saturn developers could DREAM of, even if their launches were successful.

If it crashes, laugh, roll out the next one (design them to be inexpensive from the get-go), make the changes your smart people recommend, fix things, and launch it again. The only unpardonable sin is losing the telemetry.

I thoroughly enjoy how he’s got this attitude thoroughly ingrained in his employees. They cheer when it crashes…because they know there’s another one, almost ready to go, and they got tons of data to improve the new one. And they know they won’t be looking for new jobs next week.

Anyone remember when SpaceX first started trying to fly the boosters back for re-use? How many times did we see a booster crash on the barge? How many times did people say, “Well, Musk must be about ready to give up”?

Nowadays they fly back IN PAIRS and land in formation, near the pad they were launched from. And we watch the video (part of the telemetry stream) in real time.

But folks seem to forget that, when one of the test birds fail….

Ron W.

Chuck Yeager Dead At 97

I designed and did the displays for a museum in Owatonna, MN. We have 3 T-38s outside in a “vertical bomb burst” formation. One day, an old man was looking at them–when he came inside, I asked him if he was going to go in. “How much,” he asked. “Nothing–if you will sign your display I have inside.” “Recognized me, did ‘ya?”

I found the owner of the museum and told him I had Chuck Yeager outside–he didn’t believe me. We spent the next two hours touring the museum–looking at all of the displays and text I wrote–looking at the suspended airplanes. I showed him the point-to-point US and International speed record diplomas we had accomplished. He replied with a classic “I got me some speed records!” (laugh) Not only first supersonic, but late in life, set records in the Cheyenne IV. He also mentioned that he had never owned an airplane–“There is always someone that wants something done, so I have access to those. I DO have a legal ultralight, though–fun to fly!”

There are those that say that he didn’t wear his fame well–that he was brusque. That can be true–celebrities are often besieged by those who feel the person “owes” them an audience. My two hours with him in an aviation and adventure museum was just the opposite–he talked quite freely–pilot to pilot–not as a “celebrity.” Yeager met life on his own terms–a fitting epitaph for the way he actually lived it.

Jim H.

