Top Letters And Comments, July 17, 2020

Drone Collisions: Maybe Humans Are The Problem

I’ll posit that humans are the problem, but not in the manner stated in this blog. Rather, the problem is that small UAVs (drones) are so easy to operate by common folks, and so comparatively cheap, that anyone without any common sense (or responsibility) can have and operate one. The problem is that drones operate in a realm that has been occupied by manned aircraft for about 100 years now. A realm that has a successful (though arguably sometimes overly complex and beauracratic) framework of keeping thing everything working, provided everyone (or nearly so) follows the rules…and have consequences to pay if they don’t and are caught. But that framework sort of goes by the wayside when people violate it with impunity, as is the case with most errant UAV operations.

People build houses and developments around airports that have been operating for years, and then complain when there are airplanes around, as if it wasn’t obvious. Yet aviation capitulates to be the “nice guy”. Now small UAVs are getting into the airspace that manned aircraft use. Does aviation capitulate to that, too? Even autonomous manned aircraft won’t solve this when humans operate their small UAVs outside of the boundaries they’re provided.

Gary B.

Not so long ago we were being told the likelihood of drone collisions with piloted aircraft was very low. Now they have become so commonplace as to not cut it as news? How is the frequency of drone hits not of interest to pilots and passengers? If drones can be easily “programmed” to avoid other drone traffic, they can be programmed to avoid human-occupied aircraft. The question not addressed in this story is: Were any of the drones involved in collisions operating autonomously? If not, the human drone operators are as much a factor as the human pilots for whom a pitch is being made to conform to drone ops and not the other way around.

Chris K.

Boeing Inks Contract For F-15EX

IMHO, the F-35 is a joke. Yeah … it supposedly has stealth but if it can’t carry enough weaponry internally or in dirty configuration, what good is it unless you’re sneaking up on bad guys? Sometimes, that isn’t necessary. Having been involved with the F-15 from its very inception and having had a couple of opportunities to fly in one, I’m here to tell you that an F-15 with upgraded avionics systems will probably be a winner. Yeah it’s expensive but so is everything. At least it has a track history and can enter service with minimal upgrade training. If you read between the lines … there’s a reason the USAF is doing this beyond the obvious. If I was picking one word to describe this airplane … it’d be “Brute.” One of ’em has even taken out a satellite. This is the first smart move I’ve seen out of the USAF in a while.

Larry S.

Poll: With Boom Rolling Out Soon, Does the World Need Supersonic Travel?