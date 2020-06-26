Top Letters And Comments, June 26, 2020

Where, Exactly, Are Apps Going From Here?

Good editorial Paul. One other irritation that was not mentioned is that, as the developers slather on the new features, the need for a more powerful tablet becomes necessary. It is the same old contest between hardware and software vendors – more features require more processing power which allows more features. Case in point: WingX recently announced that its new and improved version of the program required upgrading to iOS Version 13 million, or something like that. But my ancient iPad 2 could not be upgraded beyond iOS V 11 million. So, now I have to buy a new (read expensive) iPad Pro or find another flight app that works on stone age equipment. The programmers also know that once you have taken the time and trouble to learn how to use their program, you are more likely to stick with them rather than switch and learn something different.

With regard to the question of whether the apps increase safety, that is a double-edged sword. During a flight review some time ago, my CFI criticized me for spending too much time fiddling with the iPad instead of looking at the real instruments and looking out the window. Point taken.

John M.

With respect to aviation apps, Paul hits the bullseye.

Delivering this message to app developers could reduce frustration … if they would listen.

New features are added which they believe would be enhancements, as opposed to what customers want or need. Developers get paid to build new stuff; users are typically not the priority. It appears irrelevant to the developers when new features create confusion, add unnecessary complexity or that updated, new user interface can require extensive effort re-learning how to use the technology. ‘Intuitive’ vanishes.

When new technology is the driver and customer needs/wants are secondary, indeed the tail is wagging the dog.

And in a rush to release each round of new bells and whistles, better known as bloat, it’s frustrating when existing functionality is broken (or removed) in the process. How about testing/Quality Assurance prior to release.

Mike S.

I’m 78, been flying since HS. I’m just glad I got to hang around long enough to see and use all or this unbelievable stuff. As I putt along in my no electric Aeronca Chief, feeding all that fantastic info into my iPhone or iPad, from a battery powered $239 Stratux, onto a fantastic WingX app, furnished free by those super nice folks because I’m a CFI, I just shake my head in amazement. Do I need any of this? Well, no! But am I loving it? Well, yes!

Roger A.

RLT: Initials That Kept The Antiques Flying

What a wonderful legacy Mr. Taylor left all of us “old airplane” people. I flew my Pietenoil Air Camper to the Ottumwa fly-in in 1968, and have planned to attend ever since…but didn’t. Recently, Bob asked me for photos of that flight in the Air Camper and I sent what I had. He was fortunate in having lived a life on his terms and keeping his passionate love of old airplanes alive.

Martha L.

The first time we went to the Antique Airfield Bob was the only one around. He didn’t know us from anybody, but was very welcoming, very friendly. He told story after story and it felt like he would have been happy to talk to us all day. Great guy who had a great impact on many people, us included.

Dave S.

Poll: What Do You Think of CubCrafters Nosewheel XCub?