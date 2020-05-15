Top Letters And Comments, May 15, 2020

Rudy And The J-3 TP Massacre

Paul, What a wonderful story and so typical of dad. If you came to the airport, he would treat you like a star. Even if you did not bring an airplane that he wanted to fly. We grew up with the TP maneuver. At a Frasca Field Airshow, the announcer would build up the maneuver as ‘The Great Northern Roll, a treat and something spectacular’ while dad climbed out. Thank you so much for sharing your memories in such a wonderful way.

John Frasca

Delta To Retire 777 Fleet

The used airliner market will be interesting. I am sure, now that Delta has set this precedence, many more airlines will be publicly announcing what they have been privately planning for some weeks now, a slew of airliner retirements. It certainly sets the table for what the legacy carriers are preparing for in their passenger load predictions for the next 2-3 years.

This certainly does not help Boeing either losing the parts/maintenance support business because of Delta’s 777 fleet retirement. I am sure there will be a bunch of Boeing 777/767/757/747/737 retirements soon to be announced. It will be interesting to see what the results will be for both Boeing and Airbus as the airlines “thin their herds”.

Looks like a great opportunity for the Federal Government to expand Davis-Monthan and provide retired airliner long term parking and storage for a fee and get a few bucks back from the Airline Bailout Program (ABP…I just wanted to invent another acronym…aviation thrives on them…just doing my part). The airliner pickling business will be the next aviation “boom” venue.

Jim H.

THE question for Boeing AND for Airbus:

When demand rebounds, will the airlines want new, fuel-efficient planes, or will they elect to return already-depreciated (paid-for) fuel-guzzlers into service? If fuel stays cheap, that latter option may be very attractive.

Any way you look at this, the demand for ANY new airliners likely will be anemic, for years to come.

Boeing AND Airbus EACH have an on-paper backlog of about 5,000 planes. Under extant and evolving circumstances, how many of those 10,000 airplanes ever will get built/delivered?

When demand returns, thin routes likely will dominate the landscape. Will that make the 777X – technically, still in development – the perfect plane for a market that no longer exists?

What the emerging market likely will need/want is a family of aircraft that can replace both the 757 AND the 737. This means that, perhaps counter-intuitively, NOW is the time to design the long-awaited 797.

In a risk-averse world, run by bean-counters, what are the chances?

YARS

