Short Final: Radio Discipline

Even among the ex-RAF Eagle Squadron 4th Fighter Group, which was not known for its strict USAAF discipline, breaking radio silence at critical points on a mission was still considered a major transgression. The German Luftwaffe ground forces were adept at keying in on air-to-air transmissions as a means of locating incoming fighters and bombers.

But Ralph “Kidd” Hofer of the 334th Squadron of the Fourth couldn’t help himself. A native of Salem, Missouri, - in the flatlands of the U.S. Midwest – Hofer was known for his aggressive flying style (which ultimately made him a triple-ace), but also for his long hair, zoot-suit-tailored “uniform,” and a “casual” approach to military protocol of any description.

The awe he experienced on a bomber-escort mission to southern Germany was too much. He impulsively keyed his P-51 Mustang’s microphone and blurted out, “Gee, ain’t the Alps pretty!”