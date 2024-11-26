Short Final: Milspec Comms For Me

From IFR Magazine reader Thomas Clements:

I frequently fly my Saratoga from Glens Falls, New York, to Ogdensburg, New York, over the Adirondack Mountains and through several large military operating areas (MOAs). The same controllers at Boston Center work both civilian aircraft and a lot of military aircraft.

Recently, as I was approaching non-towered Ogdensburg, the Boston controller told me I was cleared for the RNAV 27 Approach and to maintain 3,200 feet until established. He told me to switch to my “tactical frequency.”

Cool!