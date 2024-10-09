NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Short Final: A ‘Swivel-Head’ Kinda Day

“They’re everywhere!”

From AVweb reader Eliot Danner:

Flying with a friend in my Baron from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Winchester Regional Airport (KOKV) in Virginia, it was a pop-up thunderstorm kinda day. Potomac Approach was dealing with a storm cell over Dulles International and various diversions, issuing holds to long-haul jets – the usual circus.

Me (after waiting for a pause): “Potomac, N1234, cancel IFR”
Potomac: “N1234, thank you, IFR cancellation received, squawk VFR, frequency change approved. Use caution for airplanes...everywhere!”
Me: “Looking everywhere, over to advisory.”

