Short Final: A ‘Swivel-Head’ Kinda Day

Flying with a friend in my Baron from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Winchester Regional Airport (KOKV) in Virginia, it was a pop-up thunderstorm kinda day. Potomac Approach was dealing with a storm cell over Dulles International and various diversions, issuing holds to long-haul jets – the usual circus.



Me (after waiting for a pause): “Potomac, N1234, cancel IFR”

Potomac: “N1234, thank you, IFR cancellation received, squawk VFR, frequency change approved. Use caution for airplanes...everywhere!”

Me: “Looking everywhere, over to advisory.”