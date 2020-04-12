2020 Cirrus SR22T Flight Trial

For the 2020 model year, Cirrus has built in what it calls Cirrus IQ. Using cellular communications, a smartphone app and cloud storage, it has real-time trend and data monitoring that ultimately can be used to keep tabs on how Cirrus pilots are flying these aircraft, how the engine and systems are performing and provide early warning for component failures. In this video report Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano spent some time with a new SR22T with Cirrus’ Cliff Allen.
Good vid, Don’t like the idea of blackbox reporting back to its Cirrus base and think that idea will be dropped fast with a big off switch front and center for private owners. It might work for flight training schools and the like but for an owner shelling out a million dollars on an airplane just to have it tell you your a lousy pilot……it ain’t going to happen.
Agreed – Phil
Seems like the info should only be stored on your phone/tablet and not sent to Cirrus. I wonder if this information can be subject to subpoena by the FAA.
“… it has real-time trend and data monitoring that ultimately can be used to keep tabs on how Cirrus pilots are flying these aircraft”
It clearly sends data, but I would presume that it is anonymized.
It is not.
There ought to be an ‘on’ or ‘off’ switch for IQ. I’d bet that if the data is in the cloud, it could be callable by the FAA. I doubt if it can by anonymous … how else would they know Larry Anglisano ain’t flying so good these days … by “N” number. And if you file a plan … the PIC would be ID’ed.
OH NO! Don’t anyone tell Icon about this system …
What a beautiful airplane … despite the fact that it’s a “Rat!”
Poor Cliff wasn’t well briefed by the Cirrus MarCom people. Instead of saying “The airplane will rat you out”, he should’ve said “When its time for re-currency training, you and your CSIP/Pilot Mentor will review your flying performance together and identify areas to work on”.
Oh well, by Oshkosh the messaging will be more ‘on point’.