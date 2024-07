Always on the prowl for interesting machines at AirVenture, AVweb contributor Larry Anglisano spotted Volar’s Lightning—a two-thirds scale TTP-38 Lightning meticulously built by the late Jim O’Hara. A one-of-a-kind work of art, William Pressler (O’Hara’s nephew) offered a look at the aircraft parked in the homebuilts area by AirVenture’s Brown Arch.