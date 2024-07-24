With Cirrus reaching 10,000 aircraft delivered, that means there are plenty of aging SR20 and SR22 models in need of refurbishment, including modern avionics upgrades. One well-regarded avionics shop—Nexair Avionics in Plymouth, Massachusetts—has been specializing in avionics retrofits for Cirrus models for years and this year it brought one to AirVenture. It’s a 2007 SR22T G3 model sporting a fresh panel of new Garmin avionics, and Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano took a look at the airplane with Nexair’s Brian Wolfe.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

