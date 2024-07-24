With Cirrus reaching 10,000 aircraft delivered, that means there are plenty of aging SR20 and SR22 models in need of refurbishment, including modern avionics upgrades. One well-regarded avionics shop—Nexair Avionics in Plymouth, Massachusetts—has been specializing in avionics retrofits for Cirrus models for years and this year it brought one to AirVenture. It’s a 2007 SR22T G3 model sporting a fresh panel of new Garmin avionics, and Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano took a look at the airplane with Nexair’s Brian Wolfe.