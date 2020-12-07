Colorado-based Steve Zimmermann is an exceptionally talented photographer with an unusual focus. He likes to shoot captivating subjects on the ground as well as in the air. The Mountain West abounds with opportunities for stunning imagery. In this AVweb profile, Paul Bertorelli finds out how Zimmermann does it. Music courtesy of www.bensound.com
Thanks for the interesting interview with Mr. Zimmermann, and he great photos! Really loved the one of “Doc”. Didn’t find it on his website, but I’ll keep looking.