Best Of The Web: Aviation101 Discovers British Columbia

YouTuber Josh Flowers and his Aviation101 crew attended Rotax's open house and forum at Rotech Research in Vernon, British Columbia last September and flew a formation flight through the mountains, lakes and rivers of the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap region from Vernon to Salmon Arm and back.

Full disclosure, AVweb editor Russ Niles learned to fly at the Vernon Regional Airport, is now based in Salmon Arm and has flown the same route many times. It is every bit as beautiful as the influencers say it is in the video (over and over again).