A group of volunteers and some generous sponsors are restoring the first Lear Jet 23 to be delivered to a customer, and Rick Rowe put together this nice video.

  1. I flew s/n 091 as a green co-pilot for a midwest based cargo service. Nothing like it in the world then or now. Subsequent to that, I flew 24s, 25s and 35s. The 35 still soldiers on in that role today. Still nothing like them…

