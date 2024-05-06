The F-104 Starfighter was the pointy end of the stick on the front lines of the Cold War, and hundreds of them flew in defense of NATO and NORAD in the 1960s and 70s. Flying examples of the Widowmaker are now rare but hitch a ride on a recent launch from the Kennedy Space Center.
I saw one owned by these people fly at the Joint Base Andrews Airshow a few years back. The sound they make is unusual to say the least. Cool plane.
This is one of the most beautiful aircraft of all time. in my opinion. so it was a pleasure seeing this. Obviously, I’m a sucker for F-104 material and have casually followed this company for years now, but Russ, it would be nice to have some details about what this was all about, huh? Details on the testing, people involved, etc – you know, the classic journalistic story guidelines.
Pulling those Gs. Woohooo!