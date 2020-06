Hardly a week passes when we don’t see another Giant Scale RC aircraft of some sort on its first flight. But last summer Otto Widlroither outdid them all with his dazzling 1/6 scale Concorde. At 33 feet long and 328 pounds, it required a real airport for the flight at Mühldorf am Inn in Bavaria. The video is remarkable for having onboard camera footage and impressive drone views of the landing and takeoff. Credit RCScaleAirplanes.