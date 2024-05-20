Home Multimedia Featured Video: A Tribute To Bud AndersonMultimediaVideo of the WeekFeatured Video: A Tribute To Bud AndersonBy Editorial Staff - May 20, 20240PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin EAA put together this nice tribute to Brig. Gen. Bud Anderson and his favorite mount during the 2019 AirVenture.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseTalk Like A Pirate Pilot AVWeb Insider Kevin Garrison - May 20, 2024 Swashbucklers all. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaBest Of The Web: Washington Flyby Russ Niles - May 13, 2024 About 60 GA aircraft representing GA over the past 85 years flew over downtown Washington on Saturday. It took more than an hour and...