Featured Video: Flying Into Telluride A Stunning, High-Stakes Approach

The Telluride Airport, situated at 9,070 feet atop a mesa in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, offers one of aviation's most spectacular approaches. While the views are breathtaking, flying into KTEX demands respect and careful preparation. Before any flight, pilots should thoroughly review Telluride's airport website for critical planning information. The mesa's location creates challenging conditions, with powerful up and downdrafts that can test even the most experienced aviators and high performance aircraft, regardless of reported wind speeds. For the safest approach, pilots should utilize the RNAV GPS 9 procedure, which includes LNAV+V guidance. This not only helps counter the visual illusion that often lures pilots below the glide path but also provides a well-designed escape route if a go-around becomes necessary. While the approach may be demanding, the reward is well worth it. Below the mesa, lies the charming town of Telluride where friendly locals welcome visitors to their mountain paradise. From world-class skiing to summer hiking, the destination offers year-round adventures that make this challenging flight a worthwhile journey.