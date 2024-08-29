Picture Of The Week: Aug. 30, 2024

Picture of the Week: Photo by Gloria Daley: The B-17 Ye Olde Pub from the Erickson Collection in Oregon took part in the Vanderhoof, B.C. Masters of the Air Exhibition in early August and the Aurora Borealis was part of the after-hours show.

We're going to try something a little different with Picture of the Week and we really need entries so give it a try. It couldn't be simpler.

The old online form is a relic from when slow Internet connections and small hard drives made handling image files difficult. We're past that so we can go to a simple email system to collect entries through a dedicated email address editor+potw@avweb.com .

Also, there is no size limit anymore but please don't send really massive files. They won't display any better than the typical resolutions put out by cell phones and most cameras.

Simply send us an email at editor+potw@avweb.com (the +potw is what puts it in a separate file for us so don't leave it out). Put Picture of the Week in the subject line and include the following information:

Name of the photographer

Name of submitter if different

Is it copyrighted?

Title

Caption (30 words or less) describing what's in the photo, where it was taken and what kind of camera was used along with any manipulations made.

Some light manipulation for color corrections and exposure are fine but please don't distort reality.