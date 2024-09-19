Picture Of The Week: Sept. 20, 2024

A panoramic pass of the Italian aerobatic team Picture of the Week: Photo by Dr. Daniel Spitzer: Frecce Tricolori at KMGJ’s annual airshow, 8.10.2024. The team flies Aeromacchi MB 339 jets, each captured multiple times in Pano mode on an iPhone 11, converting the 10 ships into a sky-filling display.

Fans of this feature may have noticed that there were no captions accompanying most of the photos for the past couple of weeks. Also, those using Safari didn't see most of the photos at all. Chrome and Firefox at least showed the photos. This is all because of our platform transition. We're working on fixing it but in the meantime here are this week's captions.

Picture of the Week: Photo by Dr. Daniel Spitzer: Frecce Tricolori at airshow at Orange County Airport in New York: Cool effect shooting the team with an iPhone in panoramic mode. No other manipulation.

Photo by Anthony Savage: NC Sunrise on the way to Florida.

Copyrighted photo by Keith Brunquist: Ready for Dawn Patrol: 1949 Boeing YL-15 Scout N4770C restored by photographer. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max at Worthington MN. July 22, 2022 at 5:34 AM on x-country, Oshkosh to Spokane.

Missing Man: Photo by David Dickins: I was lucky enough to be invited along on a memorial flight for a young pilot – right seat in a Marchetti SF.260 over Vallejo California February 2024. We were the missing man. iPhone 11, no manipulations.