Picture Of The Week: August 9, 2024

Editorial Staff

Picture of the Week: Photo by Karen M. Powell:
Oshkosh 2024: A-10, F-22, F-35 and F-16. Nikon D850: ISO 100, F 5.6, 1/500 s, 372mm.

Picture of the Week Contest Form

File limit: 1MB

For example: Have you made any digital manipulations to this photo?
(If you've cleaned it up or composited it in PhotoShop, let us know.)
What sort of camera did you use?
Where did you shoot the photo?

A quick note for submitters: If you've got several photos that you feel are "POTW" material, your best bet is to submit them one-a-week! That gives your photos a greater chance of seeing print on AVweb, and it makes the selection process a little easier on us, too. ;)

A Reminder About Copyrights:
Please take a moment to consider the source of your image before submitting to our "Picture of the Week" contest. If you did not take the photo yourself, ask yourself if you are indeed authorized to release publication rights to AVweb. If you're uncertain, consult the POTW Rules or send us an e-mail.

I have read and agree to the rules that apply to POTW submissions. I certify that I am the photographer of this image or have express permission from the copyright holder to release publication rights to AVweb as provided in Rule #2.

Typing your name here serves as an electronic signature, indicating that you have read our submission guidelines and certify that you are authorized to release copyright for this image.

